Preview:Espanyol vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Espanyol and Sevilla, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sevilla will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign with an away game against Espanyol on Monday evening.

The visitors are currently ninth in the La Liga table, boasting 16 points from their opening 12 matches of the season, while the home side are sixth, claiming 18 points from their first 12 fixtures.

Match preview

Espanyol have a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them sixth in the division, two points behind fifth-placed Real Betis.

The Catalan outfit have had an impressive campaign to date, but they have actually lost their last two matches against Alaves and Villarreal, so the hosts will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat here.

Manolo Gonzalez's side have been strong at home this season, picking up 13 points from their seven matches, recording four wins in the process, but they will be welcoming a Sevilla outfit that have the fourth-best away record in the league, claiming nine points from six matches.

Espanyol finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement this term, and there have been positive signs in the opening months of the campaign.

The White and Blues have tackled Sevilla on 168 occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 52 wins and 83 defeats, while there have also been 33 draws between the two sides.

Sevilla are actually unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Espanyol, winning three of their last four, including a 2-0 success in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign.

It was 1-1 when the pair last met in January of this year, meanwhile, with Espanyol finding it difficult to get the better of a Sevilla side that have underperformed in recent seasons.

Los Nervionenses entered the November international break off the back of a 1-0 home success over Osasuna, with that result following a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

Matias Almeyda's team have won five, drawn one and lost six of their 12 league matches this season, which has left them in 10th spot in the division.

Sevilla have scored 18 times in their 12 league matches this season, but they have struggled down the other end of the field, conceding 19, which is the most in the top 14.

Espanyol La Liga form:

DDLWLL

Espanyol form (all competitions):

LWWWLL

Sevilla La Liga form:

WWLLLW

Sevilla form (all competitions):

WLLWLW

Team News

Espanyol will again be without the services of Javi Puado due to a knee injury, but the Catalan outfit are otherwise in excellent shape for their clash with Sevilla on Monday night.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's lineup here, with Kike Garcia and Roberto Fernandez set to feature in the final third of the field.

Pere Milla has scored four goals in 10 appearances for Espanyol, and the Spaniard will be another starter, while there is set to be a spot in the middle of the midfield for Edu Exposito.

As for Sevilla, Jose Angel Carmona will miss the match due to a suspension, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Fabio Cardoso, Lucien Agoume, Tanguy Nianzou, Alexis Sanchez and Isaac Romero are all doubts.

There is hope that Agoume will be declared fit, with the in-demand midfielder in line to feature from the first whistle, but all of the other players on the list could be unavailable for selection.

Akor Adams is set to feature through the middle for Sevilla, while Djibril Sow is likely to operate in an advanced midfield area for the away team on Monday night.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Exposito, Milla; K Garcia, Fernandez

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Sanchez, Cardoso, Marcao, Suazo; Agoume, Mendy; Fernandez, Sow, Vargas; Adams

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla

Espanyol will be the favourites on home soil, but Sevilla have won three times on their travels this season, and the visitors are certainly a team to be taken seriously. It would not be a shock to see a home or indeed an away victory here, but we have a feeling that the points will be shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email