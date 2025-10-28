Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletic Lleida will host Espanyol at the Camp d'Esports de Lleida on Thursday evening in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The hosts will be looking to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the competition, while the top-flight side aim to avoid a repeat of last season’s early exit.

Match preview

Atletic Lleida compete in Segunda Federacion Group III, the fourth tier of Spanish football, and they have endured a slow start to their domestic campaign.

The Catalan outfit have amassed just eight points from their opening eight matches, winning once, drawing five, and losing two to sit 14th in the standings.

Gabri’s men enter this Copa del Rey tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with UD Barbastro and will hope to take confidence from that result.

Earlier this season, they reached the semi-finals of the Copa Federacion before being eliminated by Ourense CF on penalties - a sign that they can compete in knockout football despite their league struggles.

However, defensive issues have been a major concern as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight matches across all competitions, and containing a top-tier opponent like Espanyol will be an enormous challenge.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid start to their La Liga campaign, sitting fifth after 10 matches with a record of five wins, three draws, and two losses, giving them 18 points.

Manolo Gonzalez’s side finished 14th last season, but early signs this season suggest they could push for a top-half finish given the quality and depth in their squad.

The Periquitos have a proud history in the Copa del Rey, having lifted the trophy four times - in 1928–29, 1939–40, 1999–2000, and most recently in 2005–06. However, they will be wary of another potential upset after being surprisingly eliminated by UD Barbastro in the second round last season, losing 2-0.

Espanyol have been in steady form of late, losing just one of their last five matches and winning their last two, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Elche last weekend.

They will look to build on that momentum as they begin their cup campaign.

Atletic Lleida form (all competitions):

LDLDWD

Espanyol form (all competitions):

LDDLWW

Team News

Atletic Lleida have been dealt a major blow with Carlos Mas ruled out of the season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and damage to the internal meniscus.

Pau Torres is expected to continue in goal, while Daouda Kone and Aldo One should line up in central defence.

Roger Alcala, who came off the bench to score in their last match, will be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

For Espanyol, Javi Puado remains sidelined with a knee problem, but Gonzalez otherwise has a near full-strength squad to choose from.

Carlos Romero, who scored the winning goal against Elche, should retain his spot at left-back, while Roberto Fernandez is set to lead the line once again.

Pol Lozano and Edu Exposito are expected to anchor the midfield and dictate play.

Atletic Lleida possible starting lineup:

Torres; Kone, Magno, One, Santana; Soule, Ortiz, Ortega, Moro; Garros, Navarro

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; Romero, Cabrera, Riedel, Sanchez; Milla, Lozano, Exposito, Dolan; Kike, Fernandez

We say: Atletic Lleida 0-3 Espanyol

Espanyol may rotate their lineup slightly, but even a second-string side should have too much quality for Atletic Lleida.

The hosts will be motivated and buoyed by home support, yet their defensive frailties are likely to be exposed by Espanyol’s attacking options. A professional performance should see the visitors through with minimal fuss.





Aishat Akanni Written by

