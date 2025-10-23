Preview:Espanyol vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Espanyol and Elche, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams that have enjoyed strong starts to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Saturday afternoon, with Espanyol playing host to Elche.

The home side are currently sixth in the La Liga table, claiming 15 points from their opening nine matches of the campaign, while the visitors are seventh, boasting 14 points from their first nine games of the season.

Match preview

Espanyol have a record of four wins, three draws and two defeats from their nine league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in sixth spot in the division, only two points behind third-placed Villarreal.

The Catalan outfit had recently been in disappointing form, picking up just two points from their four league games between September 20 and October 5, but they managed to return to winning ways last time out, beating struggling Real Oviedo 2-0.

Manolo Gonzalez's side finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, but they look well-placed to challenge for a top-half spot this term considering the quality in their squad.

Espanyol have won 19 of their previous 47 matches against Elche, suffering 15 defeats in the process, but it was 2-2 when the two teams last locked horns in April 2024.

The Catalan side are unbeaten in their last four matches against Elche, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding match during the 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign.

Elche will also be delighted with their start to the season, boasting a record of three wins, five draws and one defeat from nine matches to collect 14 points, which has left them in seventh spot.

The Green-striped ones were promoted back into La Liga courtesy of their second-placed finish in the 2024-25 Segunda Division table, so their strong start to the season has come as somewhat of a surprise.

Eder Sarabia's side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Alaves in their last away match, which proved to be their first loss of the season, but they will enter this game off the back of a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Elche are yet to win on their travels in La Liga this season, drawing three of their four matches, while Espanyol have a record of three wins, one draw and one loss from their five league games at home this term.

The promoted outfit will be looking to record their first La Liga win over Espanyol since November 2014 when the pair lock horns for what is shaping up to be an interesting match.

Espanyol La Liga form:

WLDDLW

Elche La Liga form:

DWDWLD

Team News

Espanyol will once again be without the services of Javi Puado due to a knee problem, but the Catalan outfit are otherwise in excellent shape for their contest with Elche.

Kike Garcia was on the scoresheet in the team's win over Real Oviedo last time out, and the experienced striker is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field alongside Roberto Fernandez.

Pere Milla was another standout performer against Real Oviedo, and he is also set to be in the starting side.

As for Elche, Grady Diangana remains a doubt due to a muscular problem, while on-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort will also need to be assessed.

There will be a huge boost at the back for the visitors, though, with David Affengruber available again following a suspension, and the in-demand 24-year-old, who has been linked with Manchester United, will be in the XI.

Andre Silva has scored four times in eight appearances for Elche this season, and there will be another start in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Zarate, Milla; K Garcia, Fernandez

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Silva, Mir

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Elche

Elche have only lost once this season, drawing three of their four matches on their travels, and we can see another draw here. Espanyol, at home, will be the favourites, but we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point.

