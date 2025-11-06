Preview:Sevilla vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Sevilla and Osasuna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sevilla will be aiming to stop a three-game losing run in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Osasuna on Saturday afternoon.

Los Nervionenses are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 13 points from their opening 11 matches of the season, while the visitors are 15th, claiming 11 points from their first 11 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Sevilla picked up 13 points from their opening eight matches of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, which represented a solid start considering their problems last season, but Los Nervionenses have lost each of their last three in the league against Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

Matias Almeyda's side beat Toledo in the first round of the Copa del Rey at the end of October, but they started November with a 3-0 reverse to Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano.

A total of 13 points from 11 games has left Sevilla in 13th spot in the division, five points off the top six, and they have conceded 19 times this term, which is among the worst defensive records in the division.

Los Nervionenses have won 45 of their previous 107 matches against Osasuna, suffering 34 defeats in the process, and it was 1-0 to the latter when the pair last locked horns in April 2025.

Three of the last four matches between these two sides have finished level, though, with Sevilla's last victory over Osasuna coming back in October 2021.

Sevilla are on a run of eight matches in all competitions without a win over Osasuna, and the visitors also have a recent victory at Estadio Ramon to their name, triumphing 3-2 in February 2023.

Los Rojillos have won three, drawn two and lost six of their 11 league matches this season, which has left them in 15th spot in the table on 11 points, two points ahead of 18th-placed Valencia.

Alessio Lisci's side will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Real Oviedo, but they have lost two of their last three in the league, going down to Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo on October 18 and October 26 respectively.

Osasuna finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, but it is tough to imagine them pushing for Europe this term.

Los Rojillos will be coming up against one of the worst defences in La Liga this season on Saturday, but they have struggled in the final third of the field in 2024-25, netting only nine times in their 11 fixtures.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LWWLLL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

WWLLWL

Osasuna La Liga form:

DLWLLD

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LWLLWD

Team News

Sevilla will be without the services of Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez through injury, while Fabio Cardoso, Joan Jordan and Alfon Gonzalez are also expected to miss out.

Lucien Agoume is available again following a suspension, and the midfielder is in line to return to the side.

Romero's absence in the final third of the field is expected to open the door to Akor Adams, with the 25-year-old bidding to add to the two goals that he has scored during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier are definitely out of the match due to injury problems, while Lucas Torro will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Ante Budimir has again been Osasuna's standout player in the final third of the field this season, scoring five times in 12 appearances, and the 34-year-old will again feature in an attacking area.

Meanwhile, there should also be starts for Victor Munoz and Iker Munoz this weekend.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Marcao, Suazo; Agoume, Mendy; Sanchez, Sow, Vargas; Adams

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Moncayola, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Gomez, I Munoz; V Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Osasuna

Three of the last four meetings between these two sides have finished level, including 1-1 draws in the last two meetings at Estadio Ramon, and we are predicting the same scoreline in this contest.

