A host of clubs are reportedly chasing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, but he prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Zirkzee contributed 23 goals in 58 appearances for Bologna before sealing a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2024, but he has yet to justify his £36.5m price tag.

The Dutch striker has managed only seven goals in 54 appearances for the Red Devils, and has played just 82 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Benjamin Sesko for the centre-forward role, while Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are ahead of him for the number 10 spots.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Zirkzee prefers to stay in the Premier League, with West Ham United among four clubs vying for his signature in the January window.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, and Everton are also in the mix, while Sunderland are also eyeing a potential loan deal for the striker.

AC Milan have also been heavily linked with a move for the former Bologna forward, but they could reportedly face competition from other Italian clubs such as Roma and Como.

Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus remain in the mix for his signature, with the Old Lady favouring a cut-price deal, but Roma are emerging as a serious threat for the other Italian clubs.

In Spain, Sevilla hold interest in the attacker, while there is a reported interest from Real Betis, who are looking to replicate a similar transfer move by which they signed Antony from Man Utd.

Zirkzee most likely to leave Old Trafford in January

The report claims that Man Utd would not consider selling the striker permanently for anything below £35m, which should rule out many potential suitors at this stage, but they are open to letting him go out on loan, with or without the obligation to buy.

Zirkzee is a technically gifted striker, but he lacks the physicality and mobility necessary to succeed in the Premier League. A move to a different league where the tempo of the game is slow, especially in Italy, could be beneficial for him.

His situation has become complicated due to Man Utd's absence from Europe and also their early elimination from the EFL Cup, which has prevented Amorim from rotating the squad to keep everyone happy.