Roma and Como are reportedly going head-to-head for the signature of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutchman expected to leave Old Trafford at the start of 2026.

Zirkzee scored 14 times and registered nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna before making the move to Man United in the summer of 2024, but he has struggled in Manchester.

The 24-year-old has only managed seven goals and three assists in 53 outings for the Red Devils, and it has been difficult for him to secure regular action in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Netherlands international has played just 82 minutes of football this term, and he has been an unused substitute in four of his side's seven Premier League matches in 2025-26.

Man United's absence from Europe and early elimination from the EFL Cup means that they will not play another non-Premier League game until January, when their FA Cup challenge will begin.

Roma, Como in 'battle' for Man United's Zirkzee

Zirkzee is down the pecking order when it comes to the spots in the final third of the field, with Benjamin Sesko ahead of him at centre-forward, while Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are options for the number 10 spots.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Zirkzee's future, and it is understood that he is keen to secure a return to Italy during the transfer window.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is currently a straight fight between Roma and Como for the attacker.

The report claims that Roma are in pole position, but Como's financial power has placed Cesc Fabregas' side firmly in the race, with a permanent move in January seen as possible.

A permanent exit in January would be more attractive for Man United, unless a deal could be struck which would see him leave on a permanent basis next summer at the end of any loan spell.

Would Man United be made to regret allowing Zirkzee to leave?

Zirkzee is a fantastic footballer, with the Dutchman having excellent technique, but there is no getting away from the fact that he has found it very difficult in the Premier League.

The attacker lacks the mobility to be a force in England's top flight, and his game is more suited to a division where the pace of the matches are slower.

As a result, a return to Serie A makes a lot of sense, and a strong second half to the 2025-26 campaign could lead to him securing a spot in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Man United have allegedly identified Italian striker Mateo Retegui as a potential replacement.