Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on the form of Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui ahead of a potential move next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on the form of Mateo Retegui, with the Red Devils viewing the Al-Qadsiah striker as a potential transfer target for 2026.

Retegui, 26, enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 campaign for Atalanta BC, scoring 28 times in all competitions for the Italian outfit, before making the move to Al-Qadsiah for a fee in the region of £56.5m.

The Italy international has scored three times in five appearances for his Saudi Pro League club this term, and he has a contract with Michel's side until the summer of 2028.

However, there is already speculation surrounding his future, with Man United believed to have identified the striker as a potential target for next summer's transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Man United would be willing to spend in the region of £52m on Retegui, with the forward potentially given the chance to return to European football after just one season away.

Retegui 'on Man United's radar' for next summer

Retegui started his professional career with Boca Juniors before making the move to Genoa in 2023, scoring nine times in 31 appearances for the club ahead of a switch to Atalanta.

The striker netted 25 Serie A goals for Atalanta in 2024-25, so his departure to Saudi Arabia did come as a surprise, but it was a lucrative deal for both the Italian club and the player.

Retegui has scored 11 times in 24 appearances for Italy, including five goals in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, so he is a player in excellent form at the start of this season.

The attacker netted three times in Italy's wins over Estonia and Israel during the October international break, with the Blues now sitting second in their section, three points behind leaders Norway.

Do Man United need another forward?

Man United signed Benjamin Sesko over the summer to become their new starting striker, with Rasmus Hojlund leaving on loan, and the latter will complete a permanent move to Napoli next summer.

Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is also set to leave in 2026, with Roma and Como believed to be the favourites to sign the Netherlands international, who has struggled during his time at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha is capable of playing through the middle, while Chido Obi is an outstanding prospect, but Man United would need some support for Sesko if Zirkzee was to move on, and Retegui could seemingly be offered the chance to make the move to the Premier League.