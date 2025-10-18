Real Betis are reportedly looking to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window after he has struggled for regular game time.

Zirkzee enjoyed a fantastic spell at Bologna that prompted Man Utd to sign him for a fee of £36.54m in the summer of 2024, but he has struggled to replicate the form for his new club.

Last season, he managed only seven goals and three assists, and has found game time hard to come by in 2025-26 following the big-money arrival of Benjamin Sesko in the summer window.

The Dutch striker has managed only three substitute appearances, totalling 74 minutes of action in the Premier League, and he is apparently frustrated with the lack of opportunities.

With United already out of the Carabao Cup and with no European football to offer, Zirkzee's situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Real Betis eye loan move for Zirkzee?

Clearly, he is now the second-choice striker at the club behind Sesko, while Ruben Amorim has plenty of options in the form of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes for the number 10 role.

Zirkzee has been reportedly linked with a move to Italy, with Serie A clubs Roma and Como vying for his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, Spanish club Real Betis have also earmarked him as a potential target, and they want to bring him to the Andalusian club in the January transfer window on loan.

Betis are trying to replicate the transfer strategy by which they signed Antony from Man Utd, and they have already held initial informal contacts with the player's representatives over a potential move.

Man Utd already planning for Zirkzee replacement?

Make no mistake, Zirkzee is a fantastic attacker, who has excellent technique, but the sad reality is that he has not been able to meet the high standards required to thrive at a club like United.

It appears that the Red Devils are already planning to sign a replacement, with Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui emerging as a potential option.

The Italy international scored 28 times in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign for Atalanta BC before moving to the Saudi Pro League club, where he has netted three times in five appearances thus far.