Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly interested in adding yet another South American to their squad during one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Premier League's bottom club have just appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a long-term contract, the hope being that the former defender can kick-start a revival.

Chairman Jeff Shi has suggested that a "refresh" will now take place, the assumption being that a different approach will be taken in the transfer market.

That would indicate that Wolves will be less reliant on foreign arrivals, a consequence of an array of players being signed in the summer that possessed no Premier League experience.

Nevertheless, as per journalist Maria Jose Flores, there are ambitions to sign a player from Ecuador over the coming months.

Which Ecuador international do Wolves want to sign?

The report suggests that Independiente del Valle midfielder Patrik Mercado is on the radar of the West Midlands outfit.

Mercado, who plays centrally, has earned two caps for Ecuador during 2025 having contributed 11 goals and 13 assists from his 112 appearances.

In 45 outings this year, the 22-year-old has chipped in with six strikes and nine assists, establishing himself as a key player in the team.

With a contract until the end of 2027, Mercado is tied to his current club for at least two more seasons, but suitable offers are still likely to be considered.

As per the report, Wolves are said to be ahead of Sevilla in the race for Mercado's signature.

Why Mercado signing not a simple process

Wolves already possess five South American players in their senior ranks, something that would theoretically help Mercado settle at Molineux if he were to move to England.

That said, Wolves are in a position where they can only sign foreign players if they sell or loan one of the current incumbents of the foreign spots in their Premier League squad.

A recent report have indicated that big-money summer signing Jhon Arias may leave the club if a suitable proposal is made.