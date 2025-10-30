Preview:Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to record a third straight victory in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the La Liga table, picking up 19 points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign, while Sevilla are 11th, collecting 13 points from their first 10 games.

Match preview

Atletico have a record of five wins, four draws and one defeat from their 10 league matches this season, which has left them in fourth, three points off second-placed Barcelona and eight behind leaders Real Madrid.

Simeone's team recorded a 2-0 victory away to Real Betis last weekend, and they are unbeaten in Spain's top flight since the opening gameweek of the 2025-26 campaign against Espanyol.

The Red and Whites have found it difficult in the Champions League this season, though, already losing away to both Liverpool and Arsenal, boasting three points from their three European matches in 2025-26.

Atletico actually now have three straight home matches before the November international break, and Simeone will be targeting league successes over Sevilla and Levante either side of a Champions League fixture with Union SG.

The capital outfit have won 77 of their previous 194 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, including a 2-1 success when the pair last locked horns at Estadio Ramon in April 2025.

Atletico actually did the double over Sevilla last term, also winning 4-3 on home soil, while Los Nervionenses have not managed to triumph away to the Red and Whites since January 2018 in the Copa del Rey.

Not since September 2008 have Sevilla beaten Atletico on the road in La Liga, which is an indication of the away side's task this weekend.

Matias Almeyda's side have a record of four wins, one draw and five defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division.

Sevilla suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga last time out, but they did manage to return to winning ways in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, beating Toledo 4-1 in the opening round.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, and that represented their worst campaign since being relegated back in 1999-2000, so there is huge room for improvement this term.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

DWWDWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWDWLW

Sevilla La Liga form:

WLWWLL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

LWWLLW

Team News

Atletico will be missing Pablo Barrios through injury, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape.

Head coach Simeone could make just the one change to the side that started against Real Betis last time out, with Conor Gallagher potentially being introduced as Barrios' replacement.

Alex Baena was on the scoresheet against Real Betis and should feature in the number 10 spot, with Julian Alvarez, who continues to be linked with a departure, operating through the middle.

As for Sevilla, Lucien Agoume is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Batista Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alexis Sanchez are also definitely out due to injury problems, while Joan Jordan and Tanguy Nianzou require late fitness tests.

Isaac Romero is the team's leading goalscorer this season with three goals, and there will be a spot through the middle for the 25-year-old at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Gallagher, Koke; Simeone, Baena, Gonzalez; Alvarez

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Cardoso, Marcao, Suazo; Sow, Gudelj; J Sanchez, Gonzalez, Vargas; Romero

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Sevilla

Atletico have not exactly been at their best this season, but Sevilla will be missing some important players on Saturday, and we are expecting Simeone's side to keep a clean sheet in a narrow success.

