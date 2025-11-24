Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid boast a perfect home record and Inter Milan have maximum points in the Champions League, meaning something must give on Wednesday evening, when they lock horns at the Metropolitano.

After Atleti knocked Inter out of Europe's top competition two seasons ago, they will reconvene in Spain, with the hosts far from sure of making the playoffs.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid's Champions League campaign has proved unpredictable so far, leaving them on six points midway through this season's league phase.

Diego Simeone's men have twice tasted defeat in England - losing 3-2 at Liverpool and suffering a 4-0 loss to Arsenal - while winning 5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt and then 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Earlier this month, Atleti saw off Union Saint-Gilloise in the Spanish capital, with Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente all getting their name on the scoresheet.

Twice runners-up, beaten both times by Real Madrid, Los Colchoneros were eliminated by their city rivals again last season - but they still need more points to even reach the knockout rounds this term.

Continuing a tremendous home record in the Champions League may hold the key, having lost just one of their last 16 European matches at the Metropolitano and won 10 of the last 11.

After downing local rivals Getafe on Sunday, Simeone's side - who sit fourth in La Liga - have also posted five straight wins heading into Wednesday's game, which will pit the veteran coach against one of his old clubs.

When his team last clashed with Inter, in the 2024 knockout phase, Atleti eventually prevailed on penalties after winning the second leg on home turf.

Though Inter have won just one of their last 15 group matches against Spanish opposition, they otherwise have a formidable record behind them.

Beaten finalists in May - for the second time in three seasons - the Italian giants have won 10 of their last 11 league-phase fixtures, including this month's 2-1 victory over Kairat.

On that occasion, Cristian Chivu's side conceded a rare Champions League goal, having kept 11 clean sheets from their last 13 outings at Europe's elite level.

The Nerazzurri had already put Ajax, Slavia Prague and Union SG to the sword, getting themselves on track for an automatic place in the next phase.

One of only three teams - along with Bayern Munich and Arsenal - to hold a 100% record after the first four matchdays, Inter have also scored at least twice in every game so far.

The three-time continental champions have never before won their opening five fixtures, but that impressive feat will be possible on Wednesday.

However, they have developed an unwelcome habit of losing high-profile matches, after Sunday's defeat in the Derby della Madonnina followed recent losses to Napoli and Juventus: as a result of losing 1-0 to AC Milan, Chivu's side slipped to fourth place in Serie A.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

L W L W

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Inter Milan Champions League form:

W W W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

Team News

While Robin Le Normand is still sidelined by a knee injury, Atletico may also be missing Llorente, who has already scored three league-phase goals, and long-serving goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

If the latter is unavailable, Juan Musso would make his first European appearance of the campaign after keeping a clean sheet against Getafe.

Antoine Griezmann was rested at the weekend, but he will vie with Giacomo Raspadori and Alexander Sorloth to partner Julian Alvarez up front. Since the start of last season, the latter has scored 14 Champions League goals.

An international teammate of Alvarez for Argentina, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is set to make his 50th start in UEFA's top competition, having scored 12 times across his last 11 Champions League appearances.

French duo Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram will fight Italy striker Francesco Pio Esposito to pair up with the visitors' captain.

As Denzel Dumfries is still struggling with an ankle problem, he could join Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian on the sidelines once again, after the trio missed out on meeting Milan.

With Mkhitaryan on the treatment table, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski are scrapping for one place in midfield, while left-footer Carlos Augusto might fill in for Dumfries on the right flank.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Molina, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan

Atleti need the points more, so they will throw everything at an Inter side still reeling from their derby defeat.

Yet, the Nerazzurri seem to raise their game in Europe - particularly sharpening up at the back - and they could escape Madrid with a draw.

