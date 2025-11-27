Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'intensify scouting operations' and 'plan £132m raid' for Porto duo

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 15:17 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:37

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to raid Porto for attackers Samu Aghehowa and Victor Froholdt in January.

The former is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also admirers of the four-cap Spain international.

Focusing on Froholdt, the 19-year-old suffered immense disappointment during the November international break, in which Denmark miraculously failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Kasper Schmeichel and company drew with section minnows Belarus and lost at Hampden Park to Scotland, who secured top spot to book their spot at the grandest show in North America.

On the club scene, Froholdt has enjoyed a marvellous campaign, scoring twice and providing three assists across 11 Primeira Liga contests.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Chelsea plan £133m January raid for Porto pair?

According to TEAMtalk, American-owned Chelsea are planning to continue their lavish spending during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Club World Cup winners are eyeing up a double swoop for Porto duo Samu and Froholdt.

It is understood that the Portuguese side are reluctant to lose Spaniard Samu in the New Year for anything less than £80m.

Porto are supposedly more open to the prospect of parting ways with Danish sensation Froholdt, who is valued at around £52m by the Primeira Liga giants.

A former club of striker Samu, Atletico Madrid are known to be massive admirers of 19-year-old Froholdt, providing Chelsea with potential competition in the race for the youngster.

© Imago / News Images

No let up at Stamford Bridge

Years of excessive spending on young talent at Stamford Bridge is beginning to pay off for Chelsea, who saw off Barcelona with ease in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues have the youngest starting XI in the competition, one in which they are one of the favourites to win following their early-season displays.

Enzo Maresca's men are also the closest challengers to Arsenal in the Premier League at the moment, sitting six points behind Mikel Arteta's men in the standings.