Girona vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos receive multiple boosts ahead of La Liga contest at Estadi Montilivi

29 Nov 2025

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has revealed that his squad will be boosted by the returns of Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Franco Mastantuono for Sunday's La Liga clash with Girona.

Militao and Rudiger were able to train normally on Saturday after recovering from injury problems, and the pair will be available for selection on Sunday in a major double boost.

Mastantuono is also back from a groin issue, while Thibaut Courtois has recovered from the illness that forced him to miss out against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Dani Carvajal (knee) and Dean Huijsen (thigh) are definitely out, though, while David Alaba (muscle) and Raul Asencio (illness) need to be assessed.

“We have indeed recovered Rudiger and Militao, we hope Asencio can be included in the squad, Dean not yet and Franco is also included in the squad," said Alonso during his pre-match press conference.

Real Madrid's squad is strengthened ahead of Girona clash

Militao is back quicker than expected from the issue that he suffered while representing Brazil during the November international break - it had initially been thought that the centre-back would not be able to return until the middle of December.

Rudiger has been sidelined since the September international break with a serious muscular injury, while Mastantuono has been dealing with pubalgia.

“He’s better, he’s training without discomfort or pain, and he’s training at that pace. We decided to stop because he was playing through pain, but he’s recovered now," said Alonso when asked about Mastantuono.

Alonso: 'We need to beat Girona'

Real Madrid have drawn their last two games in the league against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, and Alonso has stressed the importance of his side claiming all three points on Sunday night.

"We know it’s another away game after the last Champions League match in Athens; in the league we need to win away from home with a very tight schedule, we need a good game and a good victory," he said.

“We’ve had some good spells of play, we need that dominance, control, continuity, consistency, which we’ve been improving on, especially defensively.

“I’m not happy with some things, especially the goals conceded in the last few games; we’re still a work in progress."

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who are tackling Alaves on Saturday afternoon.