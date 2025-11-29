Sergio Ramos 'wants' Real Madrid homecoming: How realistic is a Bernabeu return?

By Matt Law | 29 Nov 2025 15:57 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:02

Ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly eyeing a return to Bernabeu, with the centre-back set to be available on a free transfer at the start of 2026.

The 39-year-old has scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Monterrey since his arrival in Mexico, but his contract is due to expire at the end of next month, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

There have been suggestions that Ramos could retire, but according to journalist Juanfe Sanz, that is not an option, with the Spaniard determined to continue.

Ramos is said to be determined to end his career in European football, and according to Defensa Central, the defender is desperate to secure a return to Real Madrid.

The report claims that the Spaniard is prepared to accept a reduced salary in order to realise his dream of returning to the Spanish capital, but it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos are interested in a player who will turn 40 in four months.

© Imago

Ramos 'eyeing' Real Madrid return in 2026

Ramos came through the youth system at Sevilla before representing their first team on 50 occasions ahead of a switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

The defender went on to represent Los Blancos on 671 occasions, scoring 101 goals and registering 40 assists during an incredible Bernabeu career, while he won 22 major honours at the club, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Ramos then represented Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023 before returning to Sevilla, making 37 appearances, scoring seven times, during his second spell at the club.

The 125-time Spain international joined Monterrey in February of this year, but his time with the Mexican club is set to come to an end.

© Imago

Will Real Madrid re-sign Ramos?

Ramos will forever be remembered as a Real Madrid legend, and it is true that Los Blancos are in the market for another centre-back, with Antonio Rudiger potentially leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Dean Huijsen is the future of the back four, but Eder Militao's recent injury problems are a concern, while there remain question marks surrounding Raul Asencio's quality at the top level - David Alaba is also out of contract in June 2026.

However, Ramos is unlikely to be on Real Madrid's radar, with the club instead planning for the future.

A short-term return to Bernabeu is not entirely out of the question, though, so a six-month deal in January may be an enticing option for Real Madrid, especially if the team suffer any more long-term issues in that area of the field.