Team News: Girona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 11:51 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 19:00

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Girona on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while the home side are down in 18th spot in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

GIRONA

Out: Cristian Portu (knee), David Lopez (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Juan Carlos (knee), Alejandro Frances (ankle), Daley Blind (back), Ricard Artero (ankle), Thomas Lemar (foot), Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Martinez, Reis, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Gil; Vanat

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)

Doubtful: David Alaba (muscle), Raul Asencio (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Tchouameni, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius