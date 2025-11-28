Team News: Girona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Girona on Sunday night.
Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while the home side are down in 18th spot in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
GIRONA VS. REAL MADRID
GIRONA
Out: Cristian Portu (knee), David Lopez (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Juan Carlos (knee), Alejandro Frances (ankle), Daley Blind (back), Ricard Artero (ankle), Thomas Lemar (foot), Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Achilles)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Martinez, Reis, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Gil; Vanat
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)
Doubtful: David Alaba (muscle), Raul Asencio (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Tchouameni, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius