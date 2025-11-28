La Liga
Girona
Nov 30, 2025 8.00pm
Real Madrid

Team News: Girona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Girona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against Girona on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while the home side are down in 18th spot in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

GIRONA VS. REAL MADRID

GIRONA

Out: Cristian Portu (knee), David Lopez (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Juan Carlos (knee), Alejandro Frances (ankle), Daley Blind (back), Ricard Artero (ankle), Thomas Lemar (foot), Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Martinez, Reis, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Gil; Vanat

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)

Doubtful: David Alaba (muscle), Raul Asencio (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Tchouameni, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe