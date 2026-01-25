Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Benfica: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao updates

By Ben Sully | 25 Jan 2026 18:38 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:59

After seeing off Villarreal in La Liga, Real Madrid will travel to Portugal for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with a Benfica side managed by former Los Blancos boss, Jose Mourinho.

The record European champions enter the final matchday of the league phase in third place with 15 points to their name.

Alvaro Arbeloa's charges are already guaranteed knockout football, and they now look to wrap up a top-eight finish to advance straight to the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Benfica, who are in 29th place and two points adrift of the top 24.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 1 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Alexander-Arnold has been out of action since sustaining a thigh injury in December's clash with Athletic Bilbao. The former Liverpool defender is now back training with the team, but is not expected to be ready for Wednesday's trip to Portugal.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 1 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Rudiger has not played since he sustained a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid earlier this month. The defender has stepped up his recovery with individual work on the grass, but he remains sidelined for Wednesday's clash.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is continuing to work on his rehabilitation after suffering a serious hamstring injury in December, with the defender likely to be out for at least a couple more months.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has been restricted to three appearances this term and is now set to miss a sixth consecutive game with a calf problem.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the final game of the league phase.