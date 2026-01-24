Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo with brace in gigantic Los Blancos win

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 21:58 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 22:14

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Brazil legend Ronaldo's career tally with a second-half brace in Real Madrid's 2-0 success over Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday night.

Ronaldo managed 414 goals across 616 matches at club and international level, and Mbappe is now on 416 goals in 549 games in his professional career courtesy of his double against Villarreal, with the France international converting twice in the second period.

The victory has moved Alvaro Arbeloa's side to the top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Villarreal have dropped to fourth courtesy of their fifth league defeat of the 2025-26 campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It was Mbappe to the rescue for Real Madrid once again.

Los Blancos have so many wonderful players, but Mbappe is a true superstar, and it was the Frenchman that made the telling contribution on Saturday night.

This was a seriously important win for Arbeloa's side, not only because it moved them above Barcelona to the top of the table, but the success came against one of the best sides in the division during the 2025-26 campaign.

Keeping a clean sheet would also have been incredibly pleasing for Real Madrid, and the pressure is now on Barcelona to beat Real Oviedo on Sunday in order to return to the summit.

Villarreal are enjoying an excellent campaign - the Yellow Submarine have now dropped to fourth, but they are still seven points ahead of fifth-placed Espanyol, with a game in hand, and a top-four position in the table is very much the aim heading into the final straight.

VILLARREAL VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Villarreal (47th minute, Villarreal 0-1 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the early stages of the second period, and it is Mbappe on the scoresheet, with the Frenchman turning into the back of the net from close range after Vinicius Junior had delivered a cross into the penalty box.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Villarreal (92nd minute, Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid have their second of the match in the final moments, as Mbappe scores from the penalty spot to make it 21 league goals for the campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

21 goals in 20 La Liga games for Kylian Mbappé this season ? pic.twitter.com/NAQljXpkpF — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2026

Not for the first time since his arrival, Mbappe came up trumps for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman scoring the winner early in the second period.

The 27-year-old was such a huge threat to Villarreal throughout the course of the match, having five shots in total, while he also completed three successful dribbles.

BEST STATS

0 - Real Madrid are the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to concede a shot on target in the first half of a match in 2026.



Solid. pic.twitter.com/UYUvWRQvSy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 24, 2026

? Two eras, one relentless goal machine.



Ronaldo Nazário: 616 matches, 414 goals

Kylian Mbappé: 549 matches, 415 goals ⚽



The Frenchman surpasses the Brazilian legend's career tally.



A new chapter in scoring history. ? pic.twitter.com/Yivr8xqiD1 — 365Scores (@365Scores) January 24, 2026

2 - Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in his visit to Villarreal in @LaLigaEN last season and today; he is the first Real Madrid player to score 2+ goals in two visits to the Submarine's ground in the 21st century in the competition.



Sweet. pic.twitter.com/ETtVt9Ubde — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 24, 2026

VILLARREAL VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Villarreal 42%-58% Real Madrid

Shots: Villarreal 8-14 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Villarreal 1-4 Real Madrid

Corners: Villarreal 6-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Villarreal 19-10 Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams will now switch their attentions to the final matchday of the Champions League league stage, with Real Madrid bidding to finish in the top eight, but Villarreal's elimination from the tournament has already been confirmed.

Los Blancos, who are third in the overall table, will take on Benfica in Portugal on Wednesday night, while Villarreal will finish their 2025-26 European campaign away to Bayer Leverkusen.