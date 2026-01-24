Real Madrid transfer news: Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Spain?

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 01:11

Internal questions reportedly surround the future of several high-profile stars at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos bounced back from their Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete with a 2-0 win over Levante last weekend, followed by a 6-1 thrashing of Monaco in midweek in the penultimate round of the league phase.

However, back-to-back wins have not stopped the rumoured internal questions concerning some players.

One primary concern for the hierarchy involves the status of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has endured a challenging start to life in La Liga since his arrival from Liverpool last summer.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just 11 appearances across all competitions this term due to a series of persistent muscle injuries.

Alexander-Arnold's future: Will Englishman leave Real Madrid?

© Imago

Reports in Spain have suggested that Arbeloa held a direct meeting with Alexander-Arnold this week to inform the defender that he is not part of his long-term tactical plans.

It was claimed that the head coach advised the England international to seek a departure for his own good ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, The Daily Mail reports that these suggestions are false, insisting that no official directive has been issued for the player to leave.

The versatile full-back is currently sidelined with a quad injury but is expected to return to first-team training in early February.

Displacing club captain Dani Carvajal remains the primary objective for the defender as he looks to reignite his career in the Spanish capital.

Will Alexander-Arnold influence La Liga title race?

© Imago

Expected to be back next month, influencing the top-flight title race will be contingent on supplanting Carvajal or otherwise.

Los Blancos travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica this weekend for a crucial encounter against a third-placed Villarreal side that have exceeded expectations this season.

Arbeloa’s men currently sit second in the table and are just one point adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona after a mixed run of domestic results.

The return to form of Vinicius Junior has provided a timely boost for the squad, with the Brazilian ending a lengthy goalless drought during the midweek European triumph.

Defensively, the side remain stretched due to the continued absence of Eder Militao and the long-term fitness concerns surrounding their Alexander-Arnold.

A victory against the Yellow Submarine would see Madrid move to the summit of the division before Barcelona host Real Oviedo on Sunday.