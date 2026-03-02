Team News: Real Madrid vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Monday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table behind leaders Barcelona, while Getafe are 13th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Dean Huijsen (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Raul Asensio (neck)

Doubtful: Rodrygo (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Alaba, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius

GETAFE

Out: Davinchi (knee), Abu Kamara (muscle), Djene Dakonam (suspended)

Doubtful: Abdel Abqar (muscle), Borja Mayoral (knee), Juanmi (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez