Team News: Bournemouth vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 19:30

Hosts Bournemouth with face visitors Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, with the Premier League clash set to be key in the race for Europe.

The Cherries are 10th with 39 points, four fewer than seventh-placed Brentford, and both will have to deal with absences on Tuesday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Bournemouth and Brentford.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (unspecified), Lewis Cook (hamstring)

Doubtful: Evanilson (dead leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Adli, Tavernier, Brooks; Kroupi

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Vitaly Janelt (knock)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (knock), Caoimhin Kelleher (personal reasons)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago