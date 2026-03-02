Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 20:15

Liverpool could further cement their place in the Premier League's top five with a win at Molineux against hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Wolves come into the clash in 20th place with just 13 points, whereas their opponents are in fifth place with 48 points after 28 matchweeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Wolves and Liverpool.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Out: Hwang Hee-chan (calf)

Doubtful: Andre (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, A Gomes, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

LIVERPOOL

Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike