Preview: Hamburger SV vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

After Bayer Leverkusen suffered a damaging end to February in the Bundesliga, they cannot afford to lose their clash against hosts Hamburger SV on Wednesday at Volksparkstadion.

Newly-promoted Hamburger are 11th with 26 points, but just four points separate them from 16th, whereas sixth-placed Leverkusen's tally of 40 points is six fewer than fourth-placed Stuttgart's total.

Match preview

Merlin Polzin's hosts came out second best when they faced RB Leipzig on Sunday, losing 2-1 despite taking the lead in the 22nd minute, though that strike was the second of their three shots inside the box.

The club's loss came after they drew 1-1 with Mainz 05 on February 20, with the team winning two and drawing three of the prior five fixtures.

HSV have found the back of the net in each of their past five games, and their return of nine goals in that stretch is 34.6% of their total of 26 Bundesliga goals this season.

While the gap to the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot is small, Wednesday represents Hamburger's game in hand on the rest of the division, and three points would see them rise to 10th with 10 games left to play.

Polzin may have only overseen one defeat in his five most recent home matches as boss, but his team only won once in that period while also conceding seven times.

Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Mainz 05 on Saturday, and that result came after they were beaten 1-0 by Union Berlin on February 21.

Kasper Hjulmand's side were only spared embarrassment against Mainz due to Jarell Quansah's 88th-minute equaliser, but it is concerning that the centre-back's strike is the club's only goal in three matches.

The visitors cannot continue to fall behind fifth-placed RB Leipzig and fourth-placed Stuttgart as they will otherwise likely have to beat both in their final three fixtures of the season if they are to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League.

Die Schwarzroten are winless in their last three outings, drawing twice and losing once, though their defeat against Union Berlin is their only loss in 10 contests.

While Leverkusen came out second best against Union, they did triumph in two and draw one of their prior three away games.

Die Werkself have not faced Hamburger since February 2018, but they have won three of their last four meetings with Wednesday's opponents.

Team News

Hamburg centre-backs Warmed Omari, Jordan Torunarigha and Luka Vuskovic have often started in the backline this season, and there is little reason to doubt their inclusion on Wednesday.

Nicolai Remberg has been among the most impressive defensive midfielders in the division this season, and he may be partnered by Fabio Vieira in the middle of the pitch.

Leverkusen defenders Quansah and Edmond Tapsoba appear likely to be joined once again by midfielder Robert Andrich in a three-man defence given Loic Bade is injured.

With wing-back options Arthur and Lucas Vazquez sidelined, Axel Tape is among the only candidates left for the team's right-sided role.

Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia are likely to feature in the visitors' double pivot, while Ibrahim Maza and Ernest Poku could support number nine Patrik Schick.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Gocholeishvili, Vieira, Remberg, Mikelbrencis; Konigsdorffer, Glatzel, Otele

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Tape, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

With Leverkusen's forward line showing few signs of improvement, it would not be surprising if they failed to create the chances needed to win on Wednesday.

Hamburger should be looking to take advantage of their vulnerable opponents, but they have struggled to earn victories at home, and they may be forced to settle for another stalemate.

