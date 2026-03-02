Preview: Luton Town vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 02 Mar 2026 22:24 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 22:28

A date at Wembley will be on the line when Luton Town welcome Northampton Town to Kenilworth Road for Wednesday's EFL Trophy semi-final clash.

The winner of the last-four clash will go on to face Doncaster Rovers or Stockport County in next month's final.

Match preview

Luton are in the hunt to win the EFL Trophy for the first time since 2008-09 despite losing 2-1 in their last 16 tie against Swindon.

The Hatters were given a reprieve after Swindon were removed from the competition for fielding two ineligible players at Kenilworth Road.

Jack Wilshere's charges went on to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory in last week's semi-final clash against Plymouth Argyle, with Jordan Clark netting a 89th-minute winner to set up a last-four meeting with Northampton.

While Luton may be a win away from Wembley, they will be frustrated with their poor form in League One, having failed to win any of their previous four matches (D2, L2), including a 1-1 draw with Port Vale at the weekend.

As a result, they are sitting in 10th place in the League One table and five points adrift of the top six, knowing they need a strong finish to sneak into the playoffs and keep their hopes alive of securing an immediate return to the Championship.

They will look to kickstart a positive run of results in Saturday's home clash with Reading, but first, they will try to negotiate an EFL Trophy tie against fellow League One side Northampton - a team they beat 1-0 in their most recent meeting at Sixfields in October 2025.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Northampton are dreaming of winning the EFL Trophy for the first time in their history, having successfully navigated their way to the semi-final stage.

After cruising through the group stage, Kevin Nolan's side went on to eliminate Wycombe Wanderers and Walsall before claiming a narrow victory in last month's quarter-final against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Tom Eaves scored a 73rd-minute winner to fire the Cobblers to a 2-1 success, representing the club's first competitive away win since November.

Unfortunately for Northampton, they have followed that result with a five-game winless run, including a 1-1 scoreline in Saturday's home clash against Peterborough.

Having won just one of their last 15 league matches, the Cobblers have slipped to 22nd spot in the League One table, with two points separating them from safety.

They will put their survival bid on hold to focus on their away meeting with Luton since claiming a dramatic 4-3 win in December 2015.

However, a repeat of that free-scoring display appears unlikely for a team that has netted just two goals in their previous five outings.

Luton Town EFL Trophy form:

W L W W L W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W L L D W D

Northampton Town EFL Trophy form:

W W W W W W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W D L L L D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton are expected to be without Teden Mengi, Cohen Bramall, Shandon Baptiste, Sverre Sandal and Elijah Adebayo.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Mads Andersen, Gideon Kodua and Devante Cole.

James Shea, Davy van den Berg, Shayden Morris and Ali Al-Hamadi could all come into Wilshere's thinking if he opts to freshen up his side for the semi-final tie.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Joe Wormleighton, Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw and Kyle Edwards.

Nesta Guinness-Walker could return to the matchday squad after missing Saturday's draw with Peterborough due to fatigue, while it remains to be seen whether Cameron McGeehan will return in time for the semi-final clash.

Forward Jack Vale is available for selection after being suspended for Northampton's last three league games.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Lonwijk, Naismith, Johnson; Saville, Van den Berg; Morris, Clark, Lawrence; Al-Hamadi

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Burroughs, Dyche, Moore, Guiness-Walker; Taylor, Campbell; Evans, Fornah, Hoskins; Eaves

We say: Luton Town 3-1 Northampton Town

On paper, Luton possesses more quality in their squad than Northampton, and having already claimed a win over the Cobblers this season, we think the Hatters will do enough to secure their spot in next month's final at Wembley.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.