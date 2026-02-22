Preview: Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 11:57

Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle square off in the EFL Trophy quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

These two sides are only separated by goal difference in the League One table, sitting in 10th and 11th position respectively.

Match preview

Having needed to be dragged away from a confrontation with fans on Saturday, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jack Wilshere at Luton.

A 1-1 draw at home to Burton Albion made it three games without success in League One, leaving the Hatters six points adrift of the playoffs.

Wilshere now holds a record of 11 wins, seven draws and nine defeats from 27 matches, but just 30 points have come from 22 League One fixtures since his arrival.

As it stands, it is unclear whether his position as head coach is under threat, yet reaching the EFL Trophy semi-finals would represent a major step in the right direction.

That is despite the fact that Luton are only in the last eight courtesy of League Two outfit Swindon Town fielding ineligible players in a 2-1 victory in the last 16 on January 13.

© Imago

At a time when Luton have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, Plymouth have recorded seven victories and three draws during a 12-match period.

Most notably, Tom Cleverley's side have scored 12 goals across victories over Blackpool, Leyton Orient and League One leaders Cardiff City.

Netting five in a 5-2 win versus the Bluebirds on Saturday was arguably one of the most impressive feats by any team in the third tier of English football during 2025-26, and confidence is growing that they can gate-crash the playoffs.

Plymouth have recorded away wins over Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers to reach this stage of the competition.

The winner of this tie will go through to a home semi-final showdown with fellow League One club Northampton Town.

Luton Town EFL Trophy form:

W L W W W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L W W L L D

Plymouth Argyle EFL Trophy form:

W W L W W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

D L L W W W

Team News

© Imago

While Wilshere may opt against major changes to his Luton XI, Davy van den Berg could be handed his first start since his arrival from FC Utrecht during the winter transfer window.

Nigel Lonwijk and Teden Mengi may be recalled at the back, but the rest of the outfield players could keep their places despite the draw with Burton.

Cleverley also has a decision to make over whether to rest key Plymouth players or attempt to maintain their growing momentum.

Matthew Sorinola could replace Caleb Watts on the left flank, while Bradley Ibrahim may return in central midfield.

If one of Lorent Tolaj or Aribim Pepple - who has scored in four successive games - drop to the substitutes' bench, Xavier Amaechi and Owen Dale are both alternatives in a creative role behind the main striker.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Lonwijk, Mengi, Johnson; Saville; Morris, Van den Berg, Palmer, Kodua; Wells

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Curtis, Boateng, Ibrahim, Sorinola; Amaechi; Tolaj

We say: Luton Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

After the scenes of Saturday, Wilshere and his players are sure to be fired up for this tie. Nevertheless, we cannot back against an improving Plymouth, who we expect to showcase their attacking quality in this entertaining encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.