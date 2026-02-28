Preview: Tondela vs Santa Clara - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 28 Feb 2026 04:50

In what could prove to be a pivotal point in their push for survival, Tondela and Santa Clara go head to head at the Estadio Joao Cardoso in round 24 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

Level on points in the dreaded bottom three amid a turbulent league campaign, both sides head into the weekend knowing victory here could haul them out of immediate danger and into safety.

Match preview

Tondela picked up three huge points in their scrap at the wrong end of the Primeira Liga table as they secured a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Estrela Amadora at the Estadio Jose Gomes last Friday.

In a game where Luan Patrick received his marching orders, Bebeto gave the visitors a dream start when he converted his fourth-minute penalty before Maranhao made sure of the victory with a 75th-minute strike.

This was a much-needed result for Tondela, who had failed to taste victory in their previous six matches, claiming three points from a possible 18, while managing just one win from the 10 league outings since the start of December.

Last weekend’s victory saw Cristiano Bacci’s men scoop just their second clean sheet in the league this season, underlining their frailty at the back, which has put their top-flight status under threat, having conceded 36 goals already.

The Auriverdes have now won four of their 23 Primeira Liga games so far while losing 13 and claiming six draws to collect 18 points and sit 17th in the league standings, level points with this weekend’s visitors in 16th-place and two points away from safety.

While victory this weekend could see Tondela move level on points with 14th-placed Nacional, results at home offer little optimism, as they have failed to win 10 of their 11 games at the Estadio Joao Cardoso this season and hold the second-poorest home record, having managed just seven points from a possible 33.

On the other hand, Santa Clara continue to struggle for results under new head coach Petit as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Alverca when the two sides squared off last Saturday.

Marko Milovanovic opened the scoring from the spot in the seventh minute to put Alverca in front, but substitute Luis Fernando hit back for the visitors in the 76th minute to force a share of the spoils at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca.

With that result, the Azoreans have failed to taste victory in 11 straight matches, including two defeats and one draw in three games since their managerial reshuffle, a slump which has seen them pick up just three points from a possible 30 since mid December.

With defeat being damaging to their survival hopes, Santa Clara know they must get the result this weekend, but they will need to be at their best at the Estadio Joao Cardoso, having failed to win eight of their last 10 games against Tondela, losing five and claiming three draws since November 2020.

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

D

D

W

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

L

D

Team News

Tondela will have to cope without the duo of Cicero and South African midfielder Siphephelo Sithole, who are currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with their bookings against Estrela last time out.

On the injury front, Emmanuel Maviram has been sidelined since coming off injury against Estoril Praia on February 7 and the Nigerian defender will play no part in this weekend’s matchup.

January signing Makan Aiko was forced off injured after just 18 minutes against Estrela last weekend and the French striker is out of contention for the Auriverdes.

As for Santa Clara, Frederico Venancio will sit out Saturday’s tie due to suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Alverca last time out.

The Azoreans will also have to make do without the services of 24-year-old defender Matheus Araujo, who has been ruled out since coming off injured against Arouca on December 21.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Silva, Marques, Medina, Conceicao; Maranhao, Tavares, Hodge, Felix; Kimpioka

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Calila, Silva, Lima, Romao; Araujo, Ferreira, Klismahn; Lopes, Paciencia, Silva

We say: Tondela 2-1 Santa Clara

Buoyed by their impressive display against Estrela Amadora, Tondela will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to pull clear of the danger zone.

With defeat proving potentially costly to their survival hopes, we expect Santa Clara to put up a fight at the Estadio Joao Cardoso, but we are backing Bacci’s men to do just enough to secure all three points.

