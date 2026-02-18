Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 18 Feb 2026 13:53 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 14:01

Estrela Amadora have the opportunity to create more daylight between themselves and the drop as they welcome Tondela to Estadio Jose Gomes for the opening fixture of Primeira Liga gameweek 23 on Friday.

The Tricolores currently sit 11th in the Portuguese top-flight standings, six points above the relegation playoff spot and eight clear of their 17th-placed visitors, who are five points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Estrela may appear to hold a fairly healthy cushion above the relegation zone, but should their current trajectory continue, the Tricolores could yet find themselves dragged into another late-season survival battle.

The Amadorans, who secured safety last term by just two points above the playoff spot, are presently enduring a difficult spell, having managed only one victory from their last six league matches (D2, L3) since closing out 2025 with an impressive win away at Famalicao.

Putting their New Year wobble into perspective, two of Estrela's three defeats in that stretch arrived in successive heavy losses to Estoril Praia (5–0) and Benfica (4–0), though last weekend’s setback in Minho carried more of a near-miss feel than outright humiliation.

Despite taking an early lead through Paulo Moreira, Joao Nuno’s men ultimately left Vitoria de Guimaraes empty-handed after a brief lapse in concentration shortly after the hour mark saw them concede twice in the space of four minutes, with the 2–1 reverse further underlining the Tricolores’s struggles against higher-ranked opponents.

Eight of Estrela’s nine Primeira Liga defeats this season have come against teams currently above them in the standings, but the Amadorans have fared far better against sides below, with four of their five league victories — including all three on home soil — arriving against lower-placed opposition, so they will be confident heading into Friday’s clash with their struggling visitors.

Tondela may be deep in the relegation zone, but Cristiano Bacci’s side are not without something to cling to in terms of optimism, having now picked up points in each of their last three games following six defeats in their previous seven outings (W1).

The Gold and Greens’ resilient streak began with a spirited goalless draw against Benfica, followed by a 2–2 result away to an in-form Estoril Praia, before Joao Silva’s late strike snatched a share of the spoils in last weekend’s 1–1 stalemate with 10-man Alverca.

Currently on their longest unbeaten stretch of the top-flight campaign, the Beira club are just two matches away from equalling their best such run in the Primeira Liga since matchdays 28 and 32 of the 2017–18 season, when they followed three straight draws with consecutive victories.

While a repeat would greatly improve their survival chances, especially with Tondela’s next three outings coming against direct relegation rivals — including clashes with Santa Clara and Rio Ave — history suggests the Gold and Greens could still fall short in their quest for maximum points this weekend.

With the goalless draw in the reverse fixture back in September, the Beira club have now recorded draws in each of their previous three meetings with Estrela, while a winless run of four games on the road and just two away victories in 11 league outings (D2, L7) further cast doubt on the visitors’ ability to secure victory on Friday.



Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

D

W

L

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

W

L

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

D

D

D

Team News

Estrela head coach Nuno will need to shuffle his pack for Friday’s encounter, with defender Bernardo Schappo suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign at Guimaraes.

As such, Otavio could drop into the back three alongside Luan Patrick and Stefan Lekovic, which may leave a void at left wing-back, with Bruno Langa and Yahya Kalley doubtful following their omissions last time out.

Striker Sydney van Hooijdonk was also absent in that encounter, making his availability uncertain, while Kevin Jansson could miss a fourth straight outing due to injury.

Tondela, on the other hand, have an almost fully fit squad, though Nigerian defender Emmanuel Maviram has been sidelined for the last two matches, and that absence could continue here.

Twenty-nine-year-old striker Jordan Pefok was also missing last time out, making his availability for Friday’s encounter doubtful, so Benjamin Kimpioka could lead the line once again.



Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Otavio, Lekovic, Patrick; Ecanda, Moreira, Moustier, B Langa; Marcus, Antonetti, J Cabral

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Marques, Medina, Conceicao; Cicero, Sithole; Maranhao, Hodge, Aiko; Kimpioka

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-1 Tondela

Estrela’s dominance against sides below them in the table is evident, though Tondela’s newly found resilience cannot be overlooked.

In this context, the contest appears finely balanced, and a stalemate — much like the previous three meetings — looks a likely outcome.



