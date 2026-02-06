Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Santa Clara - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 06 Feb 2026 05:33

Both seeking their first win since the turn of the year, Estrela Amadora and Santa Clara go head to head at the Estadio Jose Gomes in round 21 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The home sides are without a win in their previous three games against the Azoreans since September 2024, and victory this weekend could see them surge from the bottom three and move level on points with Nacional in 11 place.

Match preview

What seemed like a resurgent spell has started to unravel for Estrela Amadora, who were left spitting feathers last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Alverca after giving up their lead three minutes away from the full-time whistle.

Following a goalless first half at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca, Sydney van Hooijdonk broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to put the visitors in front, but Fabricio Garcia struck three minutes after coming off the bench to help Alverca salvage a point.

Having closed out 2025 on a strong note, picking up two victories and one draw from their final four games, Estrela have now gone four consecutive outings without a win since the turn of the year, claiming two draws and suffering two back-to-back losses against Estoril Praia and Benfica.

Breaching opposition defences has not been a cause for concern for Joao Nuno’s side, who have netted 24 goals in the league alone, but their struggles have come at the opposite end of the pitch, where they hold the division’s fifth-worst record, with 37 goals conceded so far.

Estrela have lost eight of their 20 Primeira Liga matches this season while picking up four wins and eight draws to collect 20 points and sit 12th in the league standings, three points and four places above this weekend’s visitors in the relegation playoff spot.

On the other hand, Santa Clara’s free fall has seen them drop into the dreaded bottom three, with the Azoreans suffering a 4-2 defeat against Estoril Praia at the Estadio de Sao Miguel last Saturday.

The home side looked on course to secure what would have been an impressive comeback when Diogo Calila and Gabriel Silva hit the target to fight back from two goals down, but Rafik Guitane and Yanis Begraoui hit back for Estoril to see off a late scare.

With that result, Santa Clara have now gone eight straight games without a win, claiming two draws and losing six, including a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon in the fifth round of the Taca de Portugal on December 18.

This dire run of results has seen Portuguese tactician Vasco Matos relieved of his role as head coach, ending his three-year spell at the club, with former Boavista and Moreirense boss Petit taking over at the helm of affairs.

Petit will be looking to get off on the right foot this weekend, as Santa Clara go up against an opposing side who have failed to win their previous three encounters, losing once and claiming two draws since September 2024.

Team News

Angolan midfielder Alex Sola was forced off injured midway through the game against Alverca last time out and the former Porto man is a major doubt for Estrela Amadora.

Fellow midfielder Paulo Moreira is also out of contention for Nuno’s men due to suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking in the aforementioned game.

In his absence, midfielder youngster Eddy Doue could be handed his first start since joining from Paris Saint-Germain back in January, teaming up with Tom Moustier and Jorge Meireles at the centre of the park.

As for Santa Clara, they will be boosted by the return of key duo Vincius Lopes and Luis Rocha, who are now available for selection after missing the game against Estoril last time out due to suspension.

On the injury front, the Azoreans will have to cope without the services of Brazilian defender Matheus Araujo, who has been ruled out since coming off injured against Arouca on December 21.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Otavio, Schappo, Patrick; Moustier, Doue, Meireles, Encada, Stoica; Antonetti, Pinho

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Venancio, Rocha, Lima; Calila, Araujo, Klismahn, Ferreira, Soares; Vinicius, Silva

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Santa Clara

Estrela Amadora and Santa Clara have struggled for results in recent weeks and will be looking to turn things around with their first win of the year. The Azoreans boast a superior squad on paper, and while we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we fancy them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

