Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

01 Jan 2026

Two sides with somewhat contrasting ends to 2025 in the Primeira Liga will look to kick off the new year on a strong note as Estrela Amadora welcome Braga to Estadio Jose Gomes on Saturday for round 17.

While the Tricolores finished 2025 with back-to-back games without defeat (W1, D1), the Archbishops experienced a downturn by their standards, failing to win their last two league outings (D1, L1).

Match preview

Estrela ended 2025 on a high, following up their goalless draw against Moreirense with an impressive victory at Vila Nova in their final outing of the year.

Coming out on the right side of a five-goal thriller against Famalicao, the Amadorans both battled back from a deficit and surrendered a lead in the first half, with Jovane Cabral’s second of the night proving decisive shortly after the break.

That result means Estrela have suffered only one defeat in their last four league outings, coming against leaders Porto, while collecting two wins in that sequence reflects an upturn in returns, having managed the same number across their opening 12 fixtures (D5, L5).

As a result, the Tricolores have climbed to 10th in the Primeira Liga standings, holding a four-point cushion over the relegation playoff spot, and will look to put further daylight between themselves and the drop with a positive result on Saturday.

Estrela are unbeaten in their last three home games (W1, D2), offering cause for optimism ahead of this encounter, although just two wins from eight at Estadio Jose Gomes (D3, L3) suggest it has not been much of a fortress this season.

© Imago

Braga, on the other hand, did not enjoy the ideal platform for a rebound following their defeat at Estoril, though settling for a 2-2 home draw against Benfica can hardly be considered a poor outcome.

In a contest where momentum swung both ways, Carlos Vicens’s men overturned a one-goal deficit through strikes from Rodrigo Zalazar and Pau Victor to take a 2-1 lead into the interval, only for a 51st-minute equaliser from Fredrik Aursnes to ensure the points were shared.

That result marked a second consecutive gameweek in which the Archbishops failed to break into the top four despite slip-ups from fourth-placed Gil Vicente, leaving Braga fifth and one point adrift after collecting 26 points from 16 games (W7, D5, L4).

The visitors will be looking to spark another explosive run beginning with Saturday’s encounter, having recorded four straight league victories between November 9 and December 15, and can be optimistic of taking maximum points, given they have won three of the last four meetings between the sides, including consecutive away victories.

However, an inconsistent record on the road casts doubt over the Archbishops’s ability to take full spoils this weekend, with just three wins from eight league trips this season (D3, L2).



Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

L

W

L

D

W

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

W

Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

W

L

D

Braga form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Gil Peres

Estrela are expected to remain without Semeu Commey and Gabriel Miranda Rodrigues, neither of whom has featured this season due to injury.

Alan Godoy has been absent from the matchday squad in each of their last nine competitive matches, while Ryan Carlos has endured a similar spell, and both are expected to remain unavailable.

Meanwhile, centre-back Otavio was forced off in the win against Famalicao, leaving his availability for this encounter in doubt.

Head coach Juan Nuno could otherwise retain a similar lineup to the one fielded last time out, with Kikas expected to lead the line again after finding the net in that victory, while Jovane is almost certain to keep his place on the flank following his brace.

Estrela have been active in the early stages of the winter window, with Sidny Lopes Cabral departing for Benfica, while Kevin Hoog Jansson has arrived from Norrkoping.

Braga have also added Samy Merheg from Deportivo Pereira, although Saturday’s fixture is likely to come too soon for the 19-year-old.

In terms of absentees, team captain Ricardo Horta will play no part after receiving a late red card in the draw against Benfica, while striker Amine El Ouazzani remains sidelined with a metatarsal fracture that has ruled him out of the last four outings.

Long-term absentee Jonatas Noro is expected to remain unavailable, while centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke could miss a second straight game through injury.

Sandro Vidigal also remains sidelined, and Sikou Niakate is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Ecanda, Patrick, Schappo, Montoia; Sola, Ngom; J Cabral, Moreira, Marcus; Kikas

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, V Carvalho, Arrey-Mbi; Dorgeles, Moutinho, Gorby, Lelo; Zalazar, Navarro, Victor

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Braga

Estrela have shown resilience on home soil in recent weeks and should make life difficult for a Braga side missing a key figure in Horta.

Nevertheless, the Archbishops may still have enough to edge a narrow victory, buoyed by their strong record in this fixture.

