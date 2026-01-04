Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including heavyweight South Africa vs. Cameroon tussle

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jan 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 06:00

With Saturday kicking off the last 16 fixtures at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, featuring Senegal against Sudan in the opening match and Mali against Tunisia in the late game, everyone's attention now shifts to Sunday.

While the headline game involves two previous winners in South Africa and Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon, tournament hosts Morocco, likely to welcome back Achraf Hakimi in a starting capacity, aim to avoid another shock exit at this stage, having been defeated in the first knockout round at AFCON 2023.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Sunday's AFCON games.

Morocco vs. Tanzania (Sunday, 4pm)

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Hosts Morocco will take on Tanzania in their round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions finished top of Group A after two victories and a draw in the previous round, while Tanzania booked their place as one of the best third-placed finishers of the first round.

We say: Morocco 2-0 Tanzania

On account of their respective performances in this year’s competition, this appears to be a straightforward match for the Moroccans, and they look poised to claim a victory and subsequently book their place in the last eight of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions are good value for a victory, and we predict a 2-0 win for the hosts.

South Africa vs. Cameroon (Sunday, 7pm)

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

South Africa, bronze medallists at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will face five-time champions Cameroon in a heavyweight AFCON 2025 Round of 16 encounter on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Al Barid Stadium in Rabat.

Bafana Bafana progressed to the knockout phase as runners-up in Group B, while the Indomitable Lions also finished second in Group F, ending the group stage behind defending champions Cote d’Ivoire. Cameroon advanced unbeaten, and the winner of this tie will meet either hosts Morocco or Tanzania in the quarter-finals.

We say: South Africa 2-1 Cameroon

South Africa have assembled a settled and increasingly experienced squad over recent years, raising expectations and belief heading into the knockout rounds.

While Cameroon negotiated the group stage effectively, the experience and cohesion within the South Africa camp, combined with Broos’ tournament pedigree, could prove decisive in a closely contested encounter.

