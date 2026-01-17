Senegal vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of AFCON 2025 final

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jan 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 16:00

The two highest-ranked nations on the continent collide at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday evening, as Senegal and hosts Morocco battle for glory in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pape Thiaw and Walid Regragui prepare to lock horns following semi-final drama for both sides.

The Lions of Teranga secured their spot in a third final in four editions thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt, where Sadio Mane's 78th-minute strike proved the difference in Tangier.

However, they must navigate the final without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended for the showpiece event for the second time in his career after missing the decider in 2019.

Meanwhile, Morocco return to the capital on the back of a nerve-shredding penalty shootout triumph over Nigeria.

Despite dominating possession, the Atlas Lions were held to a goalless draw over 120 minutes before Bono's heroics from 12 yards secured a 4-2 win, ending a 22-year wait for a final appearance.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Senegal and Morocco.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 19

Senegal wins: 3

Draws: 5

Morocco wins: 11

Sunday marks a historic first-ever meeting between these two nations in an AFCON match,with most of their meetings friendly games.

Of their 19 documented clashes, Morocco have historically held the upper hand with 11 victories compared to Senegal's three, while five matches have ended level.

The most recent encounter took place just months ago in August 2025 — albeit comprising only home-based players — during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-finals.

On that occasion, the two sides could not be separated in a 1-1 stalemate before Morocco triumphed 5-3 on penalties to end Senegal's reign as champions of that competition.

The Atlas Lions also triumphed in their last senior friendly in October 2020, running out 3-1 winners in Rabat.

Senegal's most recent success in this fixture dates back over a decade to May 2012, when Moussa Konate’s solitary goal earned them a 1-0 friendly win on Moroccan soil.

History suggests the Lions of Teranga find World Cup qualifying a more fruitful hunting ground against the Atlas Lions, famously winning 1-0 in Dakar in July 2001 to help secure their place at the 2002 World Cup.

However, Morocco have long been the masters of the replayed or multi-legged format, notably progressing in the 1969 and 1973 qualification cycles at Senegal's expense.

With home advantage on their side, Morocco will look to channel the spirit of their 1976 title-winning side, while Senegal aim to cement their status as the modern kings of African football.

Past 19 meetings

Aug 26, 2025: Morocco 1-1 Senegal (CHAN Semi-finals - Morocco won 5-3 on pens)

Oct 09, 2020: Morocco 3-1 Senegal (Friendly)

May 25, 2012: Morocco 0-1 Senegal (Friendly)

Aug 10, 2011: Senegal 0-2 Morocco (Friendly)

Nov 21, 2007: Morocco 3-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Feb 12, 2003: Morocco 1-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Jul 14, 2001: Senegal 1-0 Morocco (World Cup Qualifier)

Feb 24, 2001: Morocco 0-0 Senegal (World Cup Qualifier)

Dec 21, 1999: Morocco 0-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Sep 02, 1998: Morocco 2-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Mar 01, 1995: Morocco 2-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Dec 12, 1990: Morocco 0-0 Senegal (Friendly)

Jul 06, 1980: Morocco 0-0 Senegal (World Cup Qualifier)

Jun 22, 1980: Senegal 0-1 Morocco (World Cup Qualifier)

Dec 03, 1972: Senegal 1-2 Morocco (World Cup Qualifier)

Nov 19, 1972: Morocco 0-0 Senegal (World Cup Qualifier)

Feb 13, 1969: Morocco 2-0 Senegal (World Cup Qualifier Replay)

Jan 05, 1969: Senegal 2-1 Morocco (World Cup Qualifier)

Nov 03, 1968: Morocco 1-0 Senegal (World Cup Qualifier)