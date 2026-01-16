Senegal lineup vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for AFCON 2025 final including Sadio Mane assurance, Iliman Ndiaye or Ismaila Sarr decision

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 22:11 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 22:14

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is ruled out of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations decider against Morocco after picking up a booking against Egypt, a bitter blow for the centre-back who also missed the 2019 final through suspension.

While the loss of the captain is significant, the importance of Sadio Mane cannot be overstated, with the forward having been involved in five of the West African nation’s 12 goals so far this tournament, including scoring the winning goal in the semi-final victory over the Pharaohs.

Mamadou Sarr is expected to deputise for the veteran defender at the heart of the back four as the Lions of Teranga aim to secure their second continental title.

Mane will likely be flanked by Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson, the latter of whom should benefit from the suspension of Habib Diarra to claim a starting role at centre-forward.

Jackson has three goal involvements to his name in Morocco and will be desperate to prove decisive in the final against the host nation.

Ndiaye is tipped to get the nod ahead of Ismaila Sarr on the wing, while the midfield should see Idrissa Gueye and Pape Gueye provide a solid engine room.

With Moussa Niakhate and El Hadji Malick Diouf likely to complete the defensive line in front of Edouard Mendy, Senegal boast a formidable XI despite their disciplinary setbacks.

The West African giants are looking to replicate their 2021 heroics and will rely heavily on their clinical forward line to breach a stubborn Moroccan defence.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Sarr, Niakhate, Diouf; Diarra, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane

