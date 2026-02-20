Preview: Strasbourg vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Feb 2026 02:42

The final match of Ligue 1 this weekend will see Strasbourg host Lyon on Sunday at Stade de la Meinau in their first domestic home contest this month.

Coming into matchday 23, the Alsace club are seventh, drawing 2-2 with Marseille last weekend, while Lyon currently sit third after a 2-0 triumph at home to Nice.

Match preview

Starting slow has become a trademark of Strasbourg this month, with this team conceding first in each of their league fixtures in February within the opening half hour.

Fortunately, Gary O’Neil’s men were able to overcome an early deficit last weekend, scoring twice with fewer than 20 minutes remaining to end a two-match losing run in Ligue 1.

Leaving it late has been another familiar story for them in 2025-26, with this team scoring six times beyond the 75th minute, with three of those goals being match winners and one rescuing them a point.

Strasbourg have dropped points in three of their previous four home matches in this competition and could suffer consecutive defeats at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for the first time all season.

As things stand, heading into matchday 23, they are three points below Rennes and Lille for a spot in Europe next season with a dozen games remaining.

Le Racing have won their last two meeting with Olympique Lyonnais on their home field, collecting a convincing 4-2 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

© Imago

Facing financial uncertainty and potential relegation down the stretch of 2024-25, few could have predicted back then what we’ve seen out of Lyon this year.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have yet to drop a single point in 2026, while winning 13 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Seven of those victories have occurred in the league, putting them five points clear of Marseille for the final automatic place in the League Phase of next season’s Champions League.

Defensively, this group have been nearly impenetrable in Ligue 1, conceding just four goals in their last seven domestic matches while posting three successive clean sheets.

With a win on Sunday, they would equal their number of away triumphs in the top-flight from last season (six) and increase their winning run on the road to six matches across all competitions.

Les Gones have gone on to win four of their previous five competitive fixtures against Strasbourg, but have not beaten them at Stade de la Meinau since 2023 (2-1).

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

While he is eligible to return from suspension, Strasbourg defender Ismael Dokoure is questionable with a knock, as are Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Emanuel Emegha.

Meanwhile, Maxi Oyedele has a muscle strain, Aaron Anselmino will be a question mark with a leg injury along with Guela Doe who has an ankle problem.

Sebastian Nanasi kick-started their comeback at Marseille last week with his third of the campaign, while Joaquin Panichelli netted from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, his 12th in Ligue 1 this season.

On the other side, Lyon could be missing Orel Mangala and Ruben Kluivert due to injuries, Afonso Moreira has a sore hamstring, while Nicolas Tagliafico and Malick Fofana are doubtful with ankle issues.

Also expected to miss this match are Roman Yaremchuk due to a sore calf while Ernest Nuamah will not be available because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Corentin Tolisso and Noah Nartey scored against Nice last weekend, with Dominik Greif making three stops for his ninth clean sheet, the joint-most in the league thus far alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Omobamidele, Hogsberg, Cisse, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Hateboer, Mata, Niakhate; Maitland-Niles, Morton, Tessmann, Karabec; Tolisso, Nartey; Sulc

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon

While Lyon have all the momentum going their way, Strasbourg’s resilience, particularly at home, has us believing they can get a point off the visitors who have been lights out for months.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.