Chelsea news: 'Life with Liam Rosenior is incredible' - Cole Palmer and dressing room already won over

By Axel Clody | 09 Feb 2026 15:38

Having arrived at Chelsea on January 8, 2026, head coach Liam Rosenior appears to have won everyone over, with the Blues enjoying excellent results.

For now, RC Strasbourg are struggling without the English coach. Gary O'Neil's side have now lost two consecutive matches – against PSG (1-2) and at Le Havre (1-2) on Sunday, where they were also reduced to 10 men following Doukouré's red card. Despite these setbacks, Strasbourg remain 7th in Ligue 1, though their European ambitions are starting to look shakier.

At Chelsea, it is a completely different story. The English club had gone five matches without a win under Enzo Maresca, and since Liam Rosenior's arrival, it has been 7 wins in 9 matches, with only 2 defeats, both against Arsenal in the cup double-header (1-2, 0-1).

© Imago / Sportimage

Rosenior "gives confidence" to Chelsea players

Asked by the media about his new coach, Cole Palmer appeared delighted with his manager, as reported on X by Fabrizio Romano: "Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence. He lets us be ourselves and play freely."

The 23-year-old Englishman, who has been frequently injured this season – groin, thigh, toe – scored a hat-trick against Wolverhampton on Saturday (3-1) and promised to return to optimal form in the coming weeks: "I'm sure when I'm back properly fit, you'll see the best of me. I'm not here to make excuses, and I will get over my injuries. I know what I'm capable of when I'm fit, and hopefully I can get back to that soon. For now, I'm managing it and getting there bit by bit."

While Liam Rosenior is winning over the dressing room, the hierarchy and the supporters thanks to excellent early results, the coach will be delighted and intrigued by the prospect of Cole Palmer returning to full fitness, having missed two matches in January – Charlton (5-1) and Arsenal (2-3) – due to a thigh injury.

With the former Manchester City player at his peak, Liam Rosenior's Chelsea can even target 2nd place in the Premier League, currently occupied by the Citizens, who are 4 points ahead with a game in hand, against Liverpool (6th), this Sunday.