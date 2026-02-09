Chelsea vs. Leeds United: Liam Rosenior admits concerns over Daniel Farke approach ahead of Stamford Bridge fixture

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 15:10

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has heaped praise on Leeds United ahead of Tuesday's Premier League fixture.

The Blues head into the game at Stamford Bridge looking to strengthen their hold of a top-five position in the Premier League table.

Rosenior is currently on a four-match winning streak in the division, the latest success coming at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

However, Chelsea are at risk of achieving an unwanted feat when facing the Lilywhites, a consequence of losing 3-1 at Elland Road in December.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior acknowledged that Leeds possess the qualities to record a rare win at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Rosenior talks up Farke, Leeds approach

He admits that Leeds are likely to persist with their effective "direct" approach when taking to the pitch in West London.

The Englishman told reporters: "When I first watched that game (at Elland Road), it was as a neutral. I had no idea within two or three months I'd be manager of Chelsea.

"Going to Elland Road, it's always really, really difficult. Always been difficult. It's a club, their fans have backed them really, really strongly at home. Daniel's an outstanding coach. You can see in our recent performance as well, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin's in really good form.

"The way that they press, their energy, they're direct in a really positive way. It's going to be a really difficult game again. I'm not here to talk about what's happened in the past or what happened before I was here. I'm focused on the game tomorrow."

Rosenior added: "You saw it against Nottingham Forest. They were magnificent in that game. Very forward-thinking. When I say direct, I mean it in a really positive way.

"They used the strengths of the team. They used Dominic. His movement in the box is outstanding. They get crosses in the box. They counter-press really, really well. We have to stand up to that and overcome those intensity things that are key to the game."

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

What is at stake for Chelsea against Leeds?

With Liverpool losing to Manchester City on Sunday, Chelsea have the opportunity to move seven points clear of the Premier League champions in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are also just six points ahead of eighth place, emphasising that they can ill-afford to lose their current momentum in the Premier League.