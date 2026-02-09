Brentford vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Feb 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:12

Eager to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League standings, Arsenal travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners boast a six-point lead going into matchday 26, although second-placed Manchester City could have closed that gap to three points ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Brentford.

Meanwhile, Keith Andrews' Bees have been one of the division's surprise packages this term, sitting seventh in the standings, and they will be aiming to strengthen their unexpected European push with all three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs. Arsenal.

What time does Brentford vs. Arsenal kick off?

This game will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday, February 12 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brentford vs. Arsenal being played?

Brentford will welcome Arsenal to the Gtech Community Stadium, where the Bees have lost just twice all season in the Premier League.

However, the Gunners have an impressive record at this ground, winning all of their four visits since the Bees' 1-0 victory in the opening game of their first-ever Premier League season in 2021-22.

How to watch Brentford vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream this contest live through Discovery+ if they have the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible via Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key moments from the game will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel the same night.

What is at stake in Brentford vs. Arsenal?

Brentford were widely tipped as one of the favourites for relegation heading into the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Andrews has overseen a remarkable campaign to date.

The Bees are seventh in the standings with 39 points to their name, only behind sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference and just four points adrift from the top five.

Consequently, Brentford will be striving to maintain their surprise European push and claim all three points on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners boast a six-point lead at the top of the table heading into matchday 26, although Man City will have the chance to close the gap to three points when they take on Fulham on Wednesday night.

Regardless of Man City's result, Arteta will want his side to claim their 18th victory of the league campaign to strengthen their hold over top spot and move one game closer to lifting their first Premier League title since 2003-04.