Team News: Newcastle vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 18:05

Newcastle United welcome Brentford to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League contest on Saturday evening.

While the Magpies were knocked out in the EFL Cup semi-finals to Manchester City on Wednesday, the Bees won 1-0 away against Aston Villa last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Anthony Gordon (hamstring), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Joelinton (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

BRENTFORD

Out: Kevin Schade (suspended), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter