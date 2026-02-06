Premier League Gameweek 25
Newcastle
Feb 7, 2026 5.30pm
St. James' Park
Brentford

Team News: Newcastle vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Newcastle United welcome Brentford to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League contest on Saturday evening.

While the Magpies were knocked out in the EFL Cup semi-finals to Manchester City on Wednesday, the Bees won 1-0 away against Aston Villa last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. BRENTFORD

 

NEWCASTLE

Out:  Anthony Gordon (hamstring), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Joelinton (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

BRENTFORD

Out: Kevin Schade (suspended), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

