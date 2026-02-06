Team News: Newcastle vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United welcome Brentford to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League contest on Saturday evening.
While the Magpies were knocked out in the EFL Cup semi-finals to Manchester City on Wednesday, the Bees won 1-0 away against Aston Villa last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. BRENTFORD
NEWCASTLE
Out: Anthony Gordon (hamstring), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Joelinton (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)
Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes
BRENTFORD
Out: Kevin Schade (suspended), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter