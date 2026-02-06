Newcastle injury news: Latest Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley update from Eddie Howe before Brentford clash

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 12:14

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’ Park.

The Magpies head into this fixture after being knocked out in the EFL Cup semi-finals to Manchester City, suffering a 3-1 second-leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and losing 5-1 on aggregate.

Midfield duo Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley were not fit to feature against the Citizens due to ankle problems, while Anthony Gordon was forced off shortly before half time with a hamstring injury.

Howe was optimistic about Gordon post-match, stating that his injury ‘does not look too bad’ and was hopeful that the attacker would not be sidelined for too long.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe has since revealed whether Gordon, Guimaraes or Miley will be available for selection against Brentford.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gordon set to miss Brentford game, Guimaraes, Miley remain doubtful

On Gordon, Howe told reporters: "No major update on Anthony. (There is) every chance he'll miss this game coming up at the weekend, but we hope it's not a serious injury and he'll be back pretty soon."

When asked for a fresh update on Guimaraes and Miley, the Magpies boss added: "Bruno's getting closer. He did a training session on Wednesday when we were travelling. He felt pretty good, so I'll see him today and fingers crossed he'll be fit.

"We'll find out today (about Miley). I'm awaiting an update on him but again it's not a serious injury and we hope he'll be back very soon."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Joelinton (groin) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain in the treatment room, though the latter two are believed to be targeting a return before the end of this month.

In the absence of Gordon, Howe may decide to hand Anthony Elanga a start in attack, with the £55m summer arrival from Nottingham Forest scoring his first Newcastle goal at the 32nd time of asking on Wednesday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Elanga, ex-Brentford man Wissa in contention to start for Newcastle

"[Elanga has] done a load of good things that could have led to goals so I was really pleased he got that reward of the goal - it was a great goal as well,” said Howe.

"I was delighted for him, and hopefully that's the start of many. It will also be a lift in his belief for himself and what he can contribute. There's no doubting his ability - (it was) a really good thing for him."

Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy are two other wide players at Howe’s disposal, while the Newcastle boss will also weigh up whether to start Nick Woltemade or former Brentford striker Yoane Wissa up front this weekend.

"I am hopeful that [Wissa] can find his best form as we go through the season,” Howe said. “I think he will continue to get better and better physically.

“Unfortunately, there is no magic wand to his physical condition because when he came to us he hadn't trained regularly anyway, then he picked up a serious knee injury and he is starting again - in a hurry to get fit for his new team desperate to impress and get back."

After scoring 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, Wissa has found the net just three times in 17 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this term since recovering from injury.

Newcastle currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and just three points behind seventh-placed Brentford, who claimed a 3-1 victory over the Magpies in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in November.