Brighton lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 06 Feb 2026 11:43 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 11:59

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without four first-team players for Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls' medical room is currently filled with Adam Webster (cruciate ligament), Solly March (fitness), Stefanos Tzimas (cruciate ligament) and Mats Wieffer (toe) who are all ruled out of the M23 derby.

Diego Gomez has not featured for Brighton since the end of January, he has been passed as fit and could return to the matchday squad at the weekend.

Having not started in the past two Premier League games, Joel Veltman is expected to get the nod ahead of Ferdi Kadioglu at right-back.

Despite eight goals 15 league starts, Danny Welbeck has not scored in his last five, but is expected to lead the line for the Seagulls once again.

Should James Milner feature, he will equal Gareth Barry's record for most Premier League appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Baleba, Gross; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this contest