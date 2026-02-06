Crystal Palace lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI for Premier League clash.

By Calum Burrowes | 06 Feb 2026 11:59

Oliver Glasner and his Crystal Palace side could be without as many as nine players for Sunday's M23 derby with Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

The Palace medical room has a number of high-profile players in, with Cheick Doucoure (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (other) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) all ruled out.

Justin Devenny (ankle/foot), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Borna Sosa (other), Caleb Kporha (other) and Rio Cardines (other) are also expected to miss this weekend's encounter.

In the absence of forwards Mateta and Nketiah, expect Yeremy Pino to lead the line for the Eagles and look to add to his two Premier League goals for the season.

Expect Dean Henderson to captain the side once again, following the departure of Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

Adam Wharton has served his suspension, following a red card against Chelsea, and is expected to rejoin the starting XI.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; I. Sarr, Pino, Johnson

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest