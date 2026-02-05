Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Feb 2026 15:50 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 17:06

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome rivals Crystal Palace to the AMEX Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The hosts are 13th in the Premier League standings with 31 points, narrowly two points above their 15th-placed visitors.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace kickoff?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

Where is Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Brighton's American Express Stadium, which can hold a capacity of up to 31,827 supporters.

Crystal Palace recorded a 3-1 victory in their last visit to Brighton's home ground, with a brace from Ismaila Sarr and a goal from Trevoh Chalobah.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace?

Brighton & Hove Albion have steadily slipped down the standings in recent weeks, having managed just one win in their last 11 Premier League fixtures, alongside four defeats and six draws.

Fabian Hurzeler will be desperate to stop that streak with a much-needed win over their rivals, and three points could lift them as high as ninth in the table depending on results elsewhere.

Crystal Palace are in a similar situation heading into this game, with the Eagles winless in their last 12 matches across all competitions, featuring seven defeats and five draws.

Consequently, Oliver Glasner's side are 15th in the table and just nine points above the drop zone, meaning a victory could be vital in avoiding being dragged deeper into the ongoing relegation battle.