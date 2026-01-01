Brighton & Hove Albion January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Fabian Hurzeler's side in 2026 winter window

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 06:20

Despite the summer arrivals of Charalampos Kostoulas and Maxim De Cuyper, Brighton & Hove Albion have struggled to find their rhythm under Fabian Hurzeler, currently languishing in the bottom half of the table as they grapple with the high-profile departure of star forward Joao Pedro to Chelsea.

The South Coast side are well adrift of the European places they so narrowly missed out on last term, with a series of defensive lapses and injury troubles dampening the optimism that followed their summer activity.

While Hurzeler's squad remain one of the exciting young projects in the division, the pressure is mounting to see a return on Tony Bloom’s massive financial backing, leading to speculation that the club could be forced to recruit a successor to Carlos Baleba or bolster their attacking options this winter.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brighton's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Brighton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Brighton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Brighton net spend: January 2026

Brighton total spend January 2026: £0m

Brighton total income January 2026: £0m

Brighton net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Brighton transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / ANP

Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa)

David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Jens Hjerto-Dahl (Tromso II)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carlos Baleba (Manchester United)

Jan Paul van Hecke (Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur)

Yankuba Minteh (Liverpool)

Bart Verbruggen (Tottenham Hotspur)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.