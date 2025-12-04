Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'targeting' two Premier League goalkeepers to replace Serie A-linked Vicario

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 13:59 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 15:57

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Manchester City's James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen as potential options to replace Guglielmo Vicario in 2026.

Vicario has made 94 appearances since joining the north London club from Empoli in the summer of 2023.

The Italy international may be regarded as Tottenham's current number one, but has seen his position come under scrutiny following some high-profile errors.

Vicario was at fault for Fulham's second goal in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat, coming out of his area with the ball only to give it straight away to the opposition with a poor clearance.

The 29-year-old was then booed by some Tottenham supporters when he next received the ball as a sign of their discontent.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank defended his goalkeeper after the game, insisting that booing during the game was "unacceptable".

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Spurs identify two potential Vicario replacements

Vicario subsequently retained his spot for Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle, but there are still questions surrounding his long-term future with the club.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are considering Man City's Trafford and Brighton's Verbruggen as possible options to replace Vicario.

The report also claims that rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan are both showing an interest in Vicario if Spurs decide to sell their current first-choice goalkeeper in 2026.

Tottenham are said to view Trafford as a 'serious option', with the English shot-stopper open to leaving Man City despite only returning to the club in the summer.

Trafford has struggled for game time following Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival on deadline day, and is now looking to gain regular playing time elsewhere in a bid to clinch a spot in England's World Cup squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tottenham facing Bayern competition

Tottenham have also been 'hugely impressed' by Verbruggen and are now making checks on him as they weigh up whether to step up their interest.

Spurs are facing competition from overseas, though, with German giants Bayern Munich said to be in the race for the Netherlands international.

The Bavarians have identified Verbuggen as a viable candidate to replace their veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Meanwhile, Brighton are expected to demand a significant fee for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.