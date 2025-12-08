Mohamed Salah among four major absentees as Liverpool reveal 19-man squad for Inter Milan Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 15:51

Liverpool have confirmed their travelling squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan, and Mohamed Salah headlines a few notable exclusions from the party.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the 33-year-old would be left out of the Reds' squad for the visit to San Siro in the wake of his astounding interview, in which he accused the club of throwing him under the bus and admitted that his relationship with Arne Slot was non-existent.

Salah was in high spirits as he took part in team training on Monday, but Slot, Richard Hughes and co have taken the decision to omit him from the team this week.

It remains to be seen whether the Egypt international comes back into the equation for this weekend's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, but Liverpool are supposedly keen to stress that the decision is not a disciplinary measure.

While Salah is the most notable absentee from the Liverpool squad, Slot is also without some other standout names for the league-phase battle and has only been able to select a 19-man squad for the trip.

Mohamed Salah among key absentees from 19-man Liverpool squad

© Imago

Salah's fellow wingers Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa have also been left out of the group, presumably due to injury; neither man was seen in training on Monday.

Chiesa is still struggling to get into Slot's good books but would have ostensibly had a strong chance of starting in Salah's place at San Siro; the Italy international will have to wait even longer for his chance, though.

Little is known about Gakpo or Chiesa's fitness issues, but Slot should be asked about the pair in his pre-game press conference, likely in between incessant questions about Salah's interview and future.

As well as Salah, Chiesa and Gakpo, Liverpool are also without experienced midfielder Wataru Endo for the matchweek six game, although the Japan international was never expected to start at San Siro.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are also absent from the Reds' ranks, but Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley will both board the plane.

Liverpool 17-year-old in line for major opportunity in Inter Milan fixture

© Imago

With no Salah, no Chiesa and no Gakpo in the party, the door has swung open for 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who is the only natural winger in the Liverpool travelling squad this week.

The 2008-born prospect memorably scored the winner in Liverpool's 3-2 victory at Newcastle United in August, but he has not made another appearance for the Premier League champions since November's loss to Nottingham Forest.

However, should Slot deem Ngumoha not ready for a start against the 2024-25 runners-up, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai could operate out wide, with Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all starting centrally.

Alternatively, one of Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak could be fielded out wide with the other occupying the number nine role, or as a strike partnership in a 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2.

Liverpool squad for Inter Milan clash:

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Bradley, Jones, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Lucky