Real Madrid injury news: Eder Militao recovery timeline 'emerges' after Los Blancos confirm major blow

08 Dec 2025

Real Madrid have revealed that Eder Militao suffered "a tear in the biceps femoris muscle of his left leg" during Sunday's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

The Brazil international was forced off in the first half of the league fixture, and there was immediate concern surrounding the centre-back.

Real Madrid have now confirmed the extent of the damage, with Militao facing a lengthy period on the sidelines due to the seriousness of the issue.

"Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the biceps femoris muscle of his left leg with involvement of the proximal tendon. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have not put a timeframe on Militao's recovery process, but according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, he is likely to be sidelined for the next four months.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Militao facing 'four months out' with hamstring injury

The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring once and providing one assist, and his absence for such a long period of time will be a major blow for the club.

Militao has recently spent long spells out with two serious knee injuries, and there are concerns surrounding the Brazilian due to a growing number of muscular problems.

Positive news was not expected from the scan considering that the defender needed help to leave the field against Celta, and he was in severe pain following the issue, which occurred after a sprint.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Militao has added to Real Madrid's defensive issues

Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Dean Huijsen (knee), David Alaba (muscle) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) are also currently on the sidelines for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia will both be sidelined for next weekend's La Liga game with Alaves after being sent off against Celta.

Under-pressure head coach Xabi Alonso therefore has a crisis heading towards the winter break, while he only has four first-team defenders fit for Wednesday's Champions League game against Manchester City - Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Carreras and Fran Garcia.