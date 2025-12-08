Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 10:26 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 10:26

The Bernabeu Stadium is the place to be on Wednesday night, when two of the last three winners of the Champions League - Real Madrid and Manchester City - butt heads in matchweek six of the 2025-26 league phase.

Los Blancos are currently on course to reach the last 16 without the need for a two-legged playoff, as their chaotic 4-3 win over Olympiacos on matchday five moved them onto 12 points from their opening five fixtures.

However, that victory represents one of just two triumphs from Real's last seven games, and under-pressure manager Xabi Alonso presided over a catastrophic 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga at the weekend.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola masterminded a routine 3-0 Premier League win over Sunderland for Man City, although the Sky Blues sit two points worse off than the 15-time European champions in the league-phase table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Man City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 14

Man City wins: 4

Draws: 4

Real Madrid wins: 6

The head-to-head record between two European superpowers in Manchester City and Real Madrid is about as even as one might suggest, as from 14 previous contests at Champions League level, the Premier League giants have won on four occasions, Los Blancos six, and the other four clashes have ended level.

The 15-time European champions edged ahead on the wins counter during two frenetic 2024-25 Champions League playoff legs, as a stunning 3-2 Etihad success in the first encounter preceded a 3-1 home win, where Kylian Mbappe's treble sent Man City out prematurely.

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti also oversaw an unforgettable 2023-24 quarter-final first leg, a 3-3 bonanza at the Bernabeu, where spectacular strikes were the order of the day.

Nothing could separate the sides in the reverse fixture at the Etihad, which ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, but thanks in no small part to a horrendous Bernardo Silva penalty, Los Blancos eliminated the 2022-23 winners on spot kicks to complete a sweet revenge mission.

In doing so, Ancelotti made it to his 10th Champions League semi-final - drawing level with Guardiola - as Real Madrid knocked out the reigning Champions League holders for the sixth time.

Less than a year before silencing the sky blue wall, Real Madrid's defence of their 2021-22 crown came to an end with a whimper against Guardiola's side, who settled for a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital before a 4-0 slaughter at the Etihad, which marked Real's joint-highest loss in any Champions League round.

That success coincidentally saw Man City avenge their semi-final loss to Los Blancos in the 2021-22 edition, where the Citizens succumbed to a barnstorming Bernabeu comeback in a 6-5 aggregate defeat, two years on from sinking the Spanish giants 4-2 over two legs in the 2019-20 last 16.

Another semi-final battle in the 2015-16 went Real Madrid's way - a Fernando own goal did the damage on that occasion - while a pair of meetings in the 2012-13 group phase saw Los Blancos come up trumps 3-2 at home before settling for a 1-1 draw in Manchester.

Before departing for the riches of Saudi Arabia, Karim Benzema struck six goals against Man City to lead the way in this fixture, although Rodrygo, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Mbappe are not too far behind on four apiece.

Now, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to clash once again in what has become a consistent fixture in recent Champions League seasons, with the two clubs drawn to meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in the league phase of the 2025-26 competition.

Last 14 meetings

Feb 19, 2025: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (Champions League Knockout Playoffs Second Leg)

Feb 11, 2025: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Knockout Playoffs First Leg)

Apr 17, 2024: Man City 1-1 Real Madrid(p) (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 09, 2024: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

May 17, 2023: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 09, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City (Champions League Semi-Finals)

May 04, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 26, 2022: Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Aug 07, 2020: Man City 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 26, 2020: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (Champions League Round of 16)

May 04, 2016: Real Madrid 1-0 Man City (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Apr 26, 2016: Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Finals)

Nov 21, 2012: Man City 1-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 18, 2012: Real Madrid 3-2 Man City (Champions League Group Stage)