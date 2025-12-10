Real Madrid transfer news: 'Critical point' for young star as forward asks Xabi Alonso to 'leave' in January market

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 20:18

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia is reported to have asked to leave the club in the January transfer window due to a lack of playing time.

Los Blancos will take on Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, and the match could be key for boss Xabi Alonso's future at the club.

The head coach has reportedly fallen out with members of the squad, most notably Brazilian Vinicius Junior, and there has also been criticism of his use of the younger players at his disposal.

Gonzalo Garcia has played just 157 minutes in La Liga this term, and given the 21-year-old is at a crucial juncture in his development, it would be understandable if he was frustrated by his limited time on the pitch.

Fichajes claim that the striker has asked to leave on loan in January, with the forward keen on securing playing time in order to improve.

© Imago

Real Madrid latest: Has Xabi Alonso lost trust of dressing room?

Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga, four points behind first-placed Barcelona, with the club's latest league result a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo on December 7.

Alonso remarked after that match that his players had shown more desire after being reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute, and the fact he felt his players did not try their best until late on is damning.

The Spaniard's tense relationship with Vinicius Junior is well documented, but there have also been question marks regarding the future of forward Rodrygo, who has started just four times this season.

Managing a dressing room full of superstars was never going to be easy, but it looks as if Alonso is struggling to assert his authority over the squad.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Xabi Alonso future: Should Real Madrid sack manager?

Real have lost two, drawn three and won two of their last seven matches in all competitions, conceding nine while scoring 10 goals.

It should be noted that Alonso has not had the opportunity to fully utilise the talents of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries, while Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and several others have also been sidelined during his tenure.

While the head coach has reportedly had problems with Vinicius Junior, perhaps it would be better for Real if they looked to move the winger on and build their team around Kylian Mbappe.

The sale of Vinicius Junior could facilitate the arrival of a centre-forward, which would then allow Mbappe to be used in his favoured left-sided role, something that could help settle Alonso's team.