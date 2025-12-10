Sergio Ramos to Man Utd: A stroke of genius or an unnecessary and expensive risk?

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 17:51 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 17:53

Manchester United have reportedly been 'working for weeks' on a deal for Sergio Ramos, with the Red Devils bidding to sign the veteran centre-back on a free transfer.

Ramos will officially leave Monterrey when his contract expires at the end of December.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye. A stage of my career that began with so much excitement in February has come to an end," the 39-year-old posted on his official social media accounts.

“It has allowed me to discover a new country, a new city, a new style of football and has left me with so many new experiences and, more importantly, new friends.

“I have left everything on the pitch and off it to be able to give my very best. I’ll always look back fondly on this stage of my career.”

© Imago

Man United 'lining up' spectacular Ramos move

However, it is understood that the Spaniard has no desire to retire, and the defender remains confident that he still has a lot to offer in professional football.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for their former captain amid their defensive issues, but that is not believed to be a deal that Los Blancos are considering at this moment.

According to reports in Spain, though, Man United are very attentive to Ramos' situation, with the Red Devils believed to be 'working for weeks' on a deal.

The 20-time English champions allegedly view Ramos as the ideal player to add leadership and experience to a defensive unit which has struggled this season.

Ramos' mobility is a concern at this stage of his career, but operating in a back three would give greater protection to one of the best defenders of all time.

© Imago

Real Madrid legend Ramos will be available on a free transfer in January

Man United are believed to be ready to offer Ramos a short-term deal for the remainder of the season, and his signing would be an eye-catching one considering what the Spaniard has achieved during an incredible career.

Ramos will leave Monterrey having scored seven goals in 32 appearances, while he incredibly managed 101 goals and 40 assists in 671 matches for Real Madrid.

The experienced defender has also represented Sevilla (twice) and Paris Saint-Germain during his professional career, while he has the most appearances for the Spanish national team, representing La Roja on 180 occasions between 2005 and 2021.

Ramos won 22 major honours during his time at Real Madrid, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, and his personality helped him become a real icon in the game.

Man United are lacking a leadership figure at the back, with Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro in the early stages of their careers, while Harry Maguire is currently having his injury issues.

Ruben Amorim's side have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League all season, and that is a major concern when it comes to their battle to return to Europe for the 2026-27 campaign.

Ramos, who would want a healthy salary, is obviously not a long-term option for the Red Devils, but signing him for the remainder of the season could be a stroke of genius, while the club's shirt sales would be absolutely through the roof.