Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'scout' La Liga defender

10 Dec 2025

Manchester United are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Elche centre-back David Affengruber for the summer of 2026.

The Austrian defender joined the La Liga club in 2024 from Sturm Graz on a free transfer, and his performances have caught the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

The 24-year-old has made 13 starts in La Liga this season, and one more appearance from the bench, and has emerged as one of the league's standout defenders.

Eder Sarabia’s newly promoted side sit ninth in the La Liga table, and Affengruber has played a big part in it.

Man Utd battle Euro club for Elche defender?

According to a report from Teamtalk, several European clubs, including Man Utd are keeping close eye on him with the aim to sign him next summer.

Elche sporting director Sergio Mantecon has hailed him as a 'silent leader' in defence, and has drawn comparison with Matthijs de Ligt due to a similar playing style.

The defender is known for his composure, aerial strength and ability to step into midfield, and in theory, he is exactly the type of player Ruben Amorim wants.

Affengruber has a contract at Elche until 2027 with an option for another year, and Man Utd have a chance to sign a proven top-quality defender at a reasonable price.

The Spanish club have slapped a €30m (£26m) price tag on their star defender to fend off interest from top clubs in January, but they will struggle to keep him beyond the summer.

Long-term replacement for Harry Maguire?

The report claims that Amorim views the defender as an ideal long-term partner for Leny Yoro after receiving glowing reports from United scouts who have watched him regularly.

The Austrian could be a long-term replacement for veteran Harry Maguire, who is set to become a free agent after the end of the season.

The Red Devils are likely to face strong competition from Juventus and Sevilla for Affengruber, who could be on the move next summer.