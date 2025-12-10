Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Everton: Wesley Fofana, Liam Delap latest

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 12:04

Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Everton.

Since the recent triumph over Barcelona, the Blues have put together a four-match winless streak, the latest outing seeing them lose 2-1 to Atalanta BC in the Champions League.

On the domestic front, Enzo Maresca's sit eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, while just one point ahead of their next opponents.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension situation ahead of welcoming the Toffees to West London.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: Unknown

When Liam Delap suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, there were fears that he may miss as many as two months of action. However, while a specific timeframe has not been suggested by Maresca, the Italian has revealed that there was no fracture, which should speed up his recovery time.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill continues his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury sustained prior to the start of the 2025–26 season. Following successful surgery, the defender is not expected to return before the latter stages of the campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Summer arrival Dario Essugo is still recovering from a thigh operation. Although the midfielder recently returned to training, he was forced back onto the sidelines with a minor recurrence.

As a result, the 20-year-old is unlikely to feature before the turn of the year.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Romeo Lavia’s injury-hit Chelsea spell suffered another setback when the midfielder picked up a thigh issue that forced him off after just eight minutes in the draw with Qarabag FK before the November international break.

When recently asked about Lavia’s condition, Maresca was unable to give a precise timeframe, and it is feared that he may remain out until the new year.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Eye

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Everton)

Wesley Fofana was forced off with an eye issue against Atalanta on Tuesday night after taking a boot to the face during a challenge.

As it stands, Maresca remains hopeful that the defender will be available for Saturday's fixture.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Despite his appearance against Atalanta in midweek, Moises Caicedo will serve the final match of his three-game ban for his recent dismissal against Arsenal.