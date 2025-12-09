Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca makes notable Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro decisions

By Darren Plant | 09 Dec 2025 18:49 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 19:03

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made five changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Atalanta BC.

After three Premier League matches in the space of a week, Maresca would have been tempted to make wholesale alterations to his side after the goalless draw at Bournemouth.

However, the Italian has tinkered with less than half of his team with Cole Palmer and Liam Delap already known to be dropping out for the game against Serie A opposition.

Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Alejandro Garnacho are the other trio to miss out, dropping down to the substitutes' bench in the process.

Moises Caicedo returns to the engine room after serving two of his three-match ban on the domestic front, while Josh Acheampong is handed an opportunity at right-back.

Benoit Badiashile is restored to the defence, with Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro coming back into the attack.

Jorrel Hato, Facundo Buonanotte and Marc Guiu will be among those disappointed to miss out after their recent lack of game time.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Atalanta make three changes for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Raffaele Palladino has made three changes from the Atalanta XI that started the defeat at Hellas Verona.

Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been restored to the back three, while Lorenzo Bernasconi has taken the spot of ex-Chelsea man Davide Zappacosta at left wing-back.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca is named in attack alongside Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta BC XI: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman

Subs: Sportiello, Hien, Musah, Pasalic, Samardzic, Scalvini, Brescianini, Zalewski, Ahanor, Maldini, Zappacosta, Krstovic

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Gittens; Joao Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Guiu